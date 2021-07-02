Dream Vacation Lottery winner can choose between cash or travel voucher

Langley Animal Protection Society’s annual fundraiser is on now until July 17

Baloo, an English Mastiff who won Aldergrove hearts last spring is doing well. (Special to The Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) Dream Vacation Lottery is open; the winner will get to choose between a $5,000 travel voucher or $5,000 cash.

No matter the option, money raised through ticket sales will help Aldergrove animals in need.

Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

All animals that are cared for by LAPS benefit from environmental enrichment, frequent exercise, nutritious food and industry leading medical care.

To enter to win the travel voucher that can be used for any vacation or the money option, people can visit laps.rafflenexus.com where tickets can be purchased until Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

The draw will take place one hour later.

This prize is valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each, or a three-ticket pack for $60 and 10-ticket pack for $100.

With their call for more participants to enter the lottery came an update from LAPS about one of their most beloved former residents – Baloo.

The English Mastiff came into their care in January of 2020; he was abandoned for over three weeks and had been living outside his former home in the freezing cold for months.

Thanks to some concerned neighbours, LAPS was notified and a member of the Animal Control Team was able to save him from the unforgiving conditions.

It took four people to lift Baloo into the truck and bring him to the shelter where a vet was waiting.

“Last week, we received confirmation that Baloo is living his best life with his fur-ever family,” LAPS shared in a recent social media post. “He enjoys frequent walks around the neighbourhood and local farms while wearing his chic mini-horse blanket for warmth.”

LAPS added that he gets stronger and stronger every day thanks to laser therapy and lots of chiropractor appointments.

“Although we miss him every day, we are thrilled to know he is home with the best family we ever could have hoped for,” staff wrote.

Additionally, the Dreams Do Come True gala will be held on October 23 – tickets have not yet be put on sale.

More info can be found at www.lapsbc.ca.

