On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26th and 27th, the Township of Langley and Langley City will team up to present the annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event. (File)

Drop-off event returns for Saturday, Oct. 26 weekend

Langley City and Township residents can dispose of toxic household waste and dangerous items

A no-cost, one-stop, drop-off event that will keep toxic household waste and dangerous items from harming people, pets, and the environment will return later this month.

On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26th and 27th, the Township of Langley and Langley City will team up to present the annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event. From 9:00am to 3:00pm, teams of municipal staff and industry representatives will be at the Township’s Operations Centre, at 4700 – 224 Street, to collect materials ranging from paint, cleaning agents, pesticides, and automotive fluids, to electronics, small appliances, batteries, and items containing mercury.

READ MORE: VIDEO: More take part in annual hazardous waste collection weekend in the Langleys

READ MORE: Residents recycle 45 tonnes of toxic material during drop-off event

The HHW drop-off event is free and open to those living in Langley Township or City. Proof of residency is required and visitors must be in a vehicle, as those on foot cannot be accommodated. Only household quantities can be taken, and items or quantities meant for commercial use will not be accepted. A full list of items being collected at the event can be found at tol.ca/hhw, along with information on properly disposing of household hazardous waste all year long.

“This is our 19th annual drop-off event, and after almost two decades, people have become more aware of the need to care for our environment and practice responsible stewardship,” said Township of Langley Solid Waste Coordinator Debbie Fleming. “This convenient event gives the public peace of mind, knowing that these toxic, corrosive, flammable, and reactive materials are being safely and properly disposed of. Hazardous waste items – anything with a warning symbol on the label – should never be left in your home, garage, or yard, as they can leach into our soil and water supplies, or harm the people or animals they come in contact with.”

Hazardous waste items are not accepted in municipal waste collection and should never be dumped down drains and sewers, buried, thrown in the garbage, or dumped illegally.

While the municipalities are pleased to present the annual drop-off event, Fleming reminds residents they need not wait for the Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event: they can avoid the line-up and prevent restricted materials from accumulating by properly disposing of them year-round. Antifreeze, fluorescent lights, solvents, and automobile tires are just some of the many items that can be brought to local take-back depots. For locations, visit rcbc.ca.

The Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event has also become an excellent opportunity for residents to help others in need in their community. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Langley Food Bank will be gratefully accepted during the drop-off.

Last year, Fleming said, Langley residents generously donated about 11 large blue boxes full of thoughtful food items.

