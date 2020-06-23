Leanne Bourgoin-Faessler rescued these two ducklings while traveling between Hope and Agassiz. They were returned to the nearest body of water, likely adopted by another mother duck. (Contributed Photo/Leanne Bourgoin-Faessler)

Ducklings back in quack-tion after roadside rescue

Two ducklings returned to water near Seabird Island

Leanne Bourgoin-Faessler spotted two unusual commuters while returning from Kawkawa Lake in Hope.

Bourgoin-Faessler said she was returning home from a fishing trip when she and her husband spotted two lost ducklings with no mother in sight running down the in-ramp between the barrier and the road near the Agassiz exit along the side of the highway.

“When I spotted them, my husband turned around so I could hop out and grab them before they got hit,” Bourgoin-Faessler recalled of the late May rescue. “There were only two of them and no mother or other babies around, so I brought them home.”

“They were super cute!” she added.

WATCH: South Surrey duckling rescue was ‘meant to be’

Fortunately for the birds, Bourgoin-Faessler’s neighbour was a conservation officer, so she went to him for help.

“He told me to take them back to where I found them and put them in the nearest body of water because their mom would hear them and come back for them, so I did,” she said.

Bourgoin-Faessler dropped the baby birds off at the Seabird Island boat launch. She went to check on them the next day, and found they were gone; it’s likely their mother found them or another female duck adopted them.

Bourgoin-Faessler said it’s the season where baby birds and animals are everywhere and asks residents to be aware that they are out and about.

According to the Toronto Wildlife Centre, what to do when you find goslings or ducklings depends on a number of factors. While they are able to walk, swim and eat as soon as they hatch, they still need to be with their parents to help them learn how to navigate the world and keep them safe and warm.

RELATED: Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

If you see what looks like a family group near the babies who are falling behind and the babies appear to be healthy and otherwise active, help them over their obstacle and see if you can get it back with the family. If the family ignores the babies or they’re struggling to keep up, contact the B.C. Conservation Service at 1-877-855-3222.

If you find ducklings or goslings by themselves wit no parents nearby, again, it’s best to contact B.C. Conservation Service or a local wildlife rehabilitator. While waiting for help, put the babies in a cardboard box and have a heat source nearby. Do not give the babies food or water; while they are waterfowl, putting the babies in water could cause them to get hypothermic as they need their parents to help regulate body temperature, and hypothermia could kill them.

For more information about wildlife-related issues, please contact the B.C. Conservation Service.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsHopeNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Langley City takes #DifferentTogether Pledge and looks to honour James Douglas

Just Posted

Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

Picnics and downtown dollar contests announced for Langley City this summer

Downtown Langley Business Association launches Pick Up Picnics initiative and ‘Ain’t It Grand’ contest

VIDEO: Langley universities recognize 2020 graduates

KPU and TWU shared video tributes with students

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley

Cause of the outage is not yet known

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Man found dead in vehicle in Abbotsford parking lot

Cause of death not yet known; matter still under investigation

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

VIDEO: Mounties tase man to end overnight standoff in Maple Ridge

It’s believed the issue stemmed from a confrontation at a bar in the 22300-block of Lougheed Highway

VIDEO: YouTube series explores Dinotown history

Theme park opened in 1975 and used dinosaurs from Maple Ridge attraction

OPCC orders review into penalty in Abbotsford officer domestic-assault case

Department proposed 16-day suspension for assault and harassment of officer’s ex-spouse

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Most Read