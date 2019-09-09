Thousands of rubber ducks sit at the starting gate, awaiting the start of the Ducktona 5000, a fundraising event for the Crescent Beach branch of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. (Contributed photo)

Ducktona 5000 fundraiser set for Crescent Beach

Rubber duck race to benefit Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

An awful lot of ducks are set to flock to Crescent Beach next week.

Rubber ducks, that is.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue’s Station 5, in conjunction with the Semiahmoo Peninsula Marine Rescue Society, will host the Ducktona 5000 – billed as a “family fun rubber duck race” – near the Crescent Beach pier.

Pre-race festivities begin at 1 p.m. with the race itself – which will see as many as 5,000 rubber ducks dumped into the waters near the pier – set for 3 p.m. Each duck will have been purchased for $5 (or five for $20) and once released into the water, they’ll bob and float their way to the finish line, with the first to cross winning a $1,000 for its owner.

There are prizes for the top 10 ducks, as well as one for the last to finish. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Prior to the main event, another series of duck-themed races will take place on the water, as members of a number of local businesses aim to out-paddle each other, steering large inflatable ducks towards the finish line.

Proceeds from the event go to support local marine-rescue efforts helping to cover such costs as equipment, vessels and crew training. All RCMSAR members are volunteers, a news release noted.

“The only way we continue is with the support of residents, business owners and community leaders,” the release continued.

“Thankfully, since 2000, fundraising events & generous community donors have helped us to sustain almost 80 per cent of our annual funding needs.”

Rubber ducks can be purchased until 2 p.m. on race day. For more information on the event, or to purchase a duck, visit https://bit.ly/2kcsA5w or call 604-880-1302. On the day of the event, ducks can be purchased at the official duck tent near the Crescent Beach Pier, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
