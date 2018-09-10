Langley Township firefighters charities will benefit from a special draft beer tap. (©2018 Panorama Media Group LTD.)

Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

A local restaurant will draw some beers to aid the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS) this year.

The Oak and Thorne Neighbourhood Public House in Walnut Grove has launched a special draft beer tap for the Township firefighters.

From Sept. 1, ¢25 from every pint of Township Firefighters beer sold will be donated the TLFCS, thanks to an agreement with pub owners the Joseph Richards Group (JRG).

The TLFCS is developing several projects to benefit local, provincial and national charities and partners.

Those include a snack program for local students with the School District 35 Foundation, and installing clothing donation bins at Township fire halls.

Local firefighters are also organizing fundraising activities for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund, the Canadian Cancer Society, and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“We approached JRG in the hopes that they would be interested in creating a special opportunity for us to raise funds,” said TLFCS operational committee member Gareth Lockhart, who spearheaded the initiative. “The Firefighters’ tap is a tradition that we hope our friends, neighbours and supporters will enjoy while helping the people who benefit from the programs we’ve created.”

Previous story
Aldergrove Telephone Museum re-opens

Just Posted

Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

VIDEO: Langley singer brings home national country music bling

Walnut Grove superstar Dallas Smith earned male artist and video of the year titles at the CCMAs.

2018 Aldergrove Cruise-In a success: PHOTOS

Perfect weather conditions brought out the vehicles and the crowds

Aldergrove Kodiaks take 4-2 win

Defeating Ridge Meadows Flames at Planet Ice in PJHL game 2

Langley trustee candidate contested Dragon’s Den

Brent Larsen is a local business owner now running for office.

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Aldergrove Telephone Museum re-opens

The historic building at 3190 272nd Street houses a myriad of vintage and antique phones

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Star Calendar of Events

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Aldergrove soccer gets their kicks in

Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read