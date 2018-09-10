Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

Langley Township firefighters charities will benefit from a special draft beer tap. (©2018 Panorama Media Group LTD.)

A local restaurant will draw some beers to aid the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS) this year.

The Oak and Thorne Neighbourhood Public House in Walnut Grove has launched a special draft beer tap for the Township firefighters.

From Sept. 1, ¢25 from every pint of Township Firefighters beer sold will be donated the TLFCS, thanks to an agreement with pub owners the Joseph Richards Group (JRG).

The TLFCS is developing several projects to benefit local, provincial and national charities and partners.

Those include a snack program for local students with the School District 35 Foundation, and installing clothing donation bins at Township fire halls.

Local firefighters are also organizing fundraising activities for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund, the Canadian Cancer Society, and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“We approached JRG in the hopes that they would be interested in creating a special opportunity for us to raise funds,” said TLFCS operational committee member Gareth Lockhart, who spearheaded the initiative. “The Firefighters’ tap is a tradition that we hope our friends, neighbours and supporters will enjoy while helping the people who benefit from the programs we’ve created.”