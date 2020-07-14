Robert van den Ouden set a brisk pace as he walked through Willowbrook Shopping Centre in this photo, taken before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a three-month shutdown of the early morning exercises for seniors. (Langley Advance Times file)

Early morning walks resume at Willowbrook shopping centre

Other Langley indoor walking facilities remain closed

Willowbrook Walking Club members are, once again, making their early morning circuit of the Langley shopping centre.

Shut down because of the pandemic, the club has reopened with restrictions to maintain social distancing by requiring walkers to stay at least six feet apart.

Club coordinator Dixie Platt said since most club members walk by themselves anyway, it isn’t a hard rule to enforce.

After a three-month shutdown, walking was allowed to resume late last month, said Platt, a Langley City resident who has been walking at Willowbrook for 11 years.

Most people in the club appear to have returned, with the number of people exercising ranging from 10 to 15 a day, Platt estimated.

She didn’t notice any new faces from the other indoor walk tracks in Langley that remain closed.

“A lot of people walk outside, now that the weather is better,” she surmised.

In May, most of the businesses at Willowbrook reopened under provincial phased-recovery guidelines, with some operating under reduced hours or open only select days of the week.

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is located at 19705 Fraser Hwy., and walkers can register with the club by phoning 604-530-4492. or visiting the concierge desk. It costs $10 a year.

Three other Langley locations that were offering indoor walking before the novel coronavirus forced widespread shutdowns remain closed.

At the Langley Events Centre, the walking track remains closed, according to the facility website.

All Township recreation centres, arenas, pools, fitness centres, gyms, meeting rooms, and the Langley Centennial Museum are still closed, the municipal website states, including the walking track at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

While Langley City has announced it was re-opening some fitness facilities at the Timms Centre effective Monday, July 13, it required pre-booking and did not appear to include the walking track.

While the weight room will be open to users, and indoor fitness classes will resume, people must pre-register in advance for classes and time slots. No drop-ins are allowed.


