Earth Ninjas clean up Aldergrove

The Halloween litter pick up event is on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove, leads a group of volunteers on garbage picks. (Special to The Star)

Earth Ninjas are taking on the streets of Aldergrove, on Oct. 31.

For the second year, Aldergrove’s Earth Ninjas are dressing up for Halloween and picking up litter along the Fraser Highway.

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove said she’s hoping more volunteers will come to the Halloween litter event this year.

“Last year with COVID, we only had four of us picking up garbage around Aldergrove dressed up as unicorns, I’m hoping this year, more people will come out dressed up,” she said.

Earth Ninjas will start on 264th street at 9 a.m. making their way to Murrayville until 11 a.m.

“This is a good way for people to get out, exercise, and get some fresh air while cleaning up the community,” said Titus.

People can dress up in their Halloween costumes and at the end of the event there will be a best dressed giveaway with a special prize that includes zero waste products and a bottle of wine.

Volunteers will be supplied the bags and tools they need to clean up the community.

