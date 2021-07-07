Earth Ninjas hosting plastic bottle drop off from now until July 25

I hate plastic with a passion and that is what fuels my ambition to help the planet, says founder

Earth Ninjas are collecting bottles from now until July 25. (Special to The Star)

Earth Ninjas are holding a bottle drop zone in Aldergrove, from now until Sunday, July 25. Anyone who wants to donate and help support the cause can drop off anytime.

The ninja herself Jocelyn Titus is hoping to raise some funds to help cover equipment costs and the dream to start a small circular economy project recycling plastic.

“In today’s economy we take a resource out of the ground and turn it into a product that is destined to become waste because of the way it has been designed and made. This is a linear economy and is often summarised by take, make, waste,” Titus said.

She assured that if we fail to act and change the linear economy to a circular economy, the volume of plastic on the market will double, the annual volume of plastic entering the ocean will almost triple.

“We need to make changes now. Landfills are full and the expense to haul our trash to other landfills costs a lot as well as harming the planet,” Titus added. “I hate plastic with a passion and that is what fuels my ambition to help the planet.”

People can stop by 24960 Robertson Cres. and drop off bottles whenever is convenient.

“Just look for the sign,” Titus noted. “Every time you drop off cans you can enter a draw to win $125 gift money to spend in downtown City of Langley.”

Fill out your information and there will be a live on July 25 announcing the winner.

The Earth Ninjas are a volunteer initiative that hosts community cleanups, we bring awareness the mass amount of litter left in the environment.

Money raised by the bottle collection will be put towards further equipment and community cleanups.

To get involved, people can email Titus at earthninjas604@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/earthninjas.

