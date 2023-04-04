Easter tunes ring across TWU’s Langley campus

A student composer’s music will chime from the university bell tower daily at noon from April 6 to 10

Trinity Western University music major Robbie Down is the 2023 Alloway chime award recipient. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University music major Robbie Down is the 2023 Alloway chime award recipient. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Those walking around the Trinity Western University’s Langley campus will hear the melodic Alloway chime sounding from the bell tower.

TWU student composers are invited each year to compose new music for the campus bell tower chimes through the Alloway chime award and mentorship program, which is funded by Heather Alloway, daughter of the library’s namesake.

Music major Robbie Down received the award this year, and his new composition, “Return to Rest, My Soul” will be included in a six-minute bell tower chimes concert that will play at noon from Thursday, April 6 to Easter Monday, April 10.

“The chimes are a somewhat enigmatic instrument to compose for, due to their elaborate tones and harmonies,” Down explained.

He is an independent artist from Kamloops, who has played guitar since he was six years old.

“Not every melody or song sounds like how you would expect, there are different methods to find what sounds best on the bells,” he elaborated.

Down wanted to compose something with a cross-campus melodic reach to encourage students – a unique ability that campus bell has.

“This is why my first dream to compose for the bells was to transcribe a doxology that we as a discipleship team (part of student ministries at TWU) wrote to be heard on the bells every Tuesday, beckoning us to our devotion chapel services.”

This year’s Easter bell tower tunes feature a selection of melodies created by TWU students, including Down, James Tseung, and alumna Chloe Thiessen.

“When ringing a recognizable tune, the chimes on campus provide a moment of pause, listening, and possible delight to all on Trinity campus,” Down said.

RELATED: Private Langley university rejects LGBTQ+ event request

IN OTHER NEWS: Langley Lodge founder credited with spreading music and joy

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HolidaysLangleyMusicTrinity Western University

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Momentous day’: B.C. repatriates artifacts to Sq’éwlets First Nation

Just Posted

Trinity Western University music major Robbie Down is the 2023 Alloway chime award recipient. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Easter tunes ring across TWU’s Langley campus

Langley Township Coun. Steve Ferguson suggested an increase of the Township’s property tax rise this year to just over five per cent. (Screengrab/Township of Langley)
Taxes to go up 5.37% in Langley Township this year

Shooting Eagles are ALL West champions after forcing – and winning - a third game against the Sea Spray on Sunday, April 2, at Langley Events centre. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre)
Resilient Shooting Eagles capture ALL West championship

Demolition of the Glover Road crossing in Langley began on Friday night, March 31st and finished on Sunday morning, April 2nd. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Old Glover Road overpass demolished in Langley

Pop-up banner image