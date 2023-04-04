Easter tunes ring across TWU’s Langley campus

Trinity Western University music major Robbie Down is the 2023 Alloway chime award recipient. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A student composer’s music will chime from the university bell tower daily at noon from April 6 to 10

Those walking around the Trinity Western University’s Langley campus will hear the melodic Alloway chime sounding from the bell tower.

TWU student composers are invited each year to compose new music for the campus bell tower chimes through the Alloway chime award and mentorship program, which is funded by Heather Alloway, daughter of the library’s namesake.

Music major Robbie Down received the award this year, and his new composition, “Return to Rest, My Soul” will be included in a six-minute bell tower chimes concert that will play at noon from Thursday, April 6 to Easter Monday, April 10.

“The chimes are a somewhat enigmatic instrument to compose for, due to their elaborate tones and harmonies,” Down explained.

He is an independent artist from Kamloops, who has played guitar since he was six years old.

“Not every melody or song sounds like how you would expect, there are different methods to find what sounds best on the bells,” he elaborated.

Down wanted to compose something with a cross-campus melodic reach to encourage students – a unique ability that campus bell has.

“This is why my first dream to compose for the bells was to transcribe a doxology that we as a discipleship team (part of student ministries at TWU) wrote to be heard on the bells every Tuesday, beckoning us to our devotion chapel services.”

This year’s Easter bell tower tunes feature a selection of melodies created by TWU students, including Down, James Tseung, and alumna Chloe Thiessen.

“When ringing a recognizable tune, the chimes on campus provide a moment of pause, listening, and possible delight to all on Trinity campus,” Down said.

