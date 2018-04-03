Eco-artists upcycle trash into treasure

A dramatic eagle sculpted out of tin cans and copper.

A quilt fashioned from old tablecloths.

Chairs and tables created from used hockey sticks and skis.

Artwork crafted from scrap metal and plastic gardening pots.

These are just some examples of the unique and useful new pieces made from old materials that residents are encouraged to create, submit, view, and vote on during the Township of Langley’s sixth annual Upcycling Design Challenge.

Since 2013, the Township of Langley and the Langley Arts Council have been encouraging eco-artists to turn trash into treasure to raise awareness of the need to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“The results are really inspiring,” said Krista Daniszewski, sustainability programs specialist with the Township of Langley.

“Every year we look forward to seeing what people come up with. We are always amazed at people’s creativity and talent, and appreciate their efforts to show how we can reduce waste and keep unwanted items out of our landfills by turning them into something valuable.”

The challenge is open to anyone aged ten and up and submissions and entry forms must be brought to Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Friday, April 13 or Saturday, April 14, between 2 and 6 p.m. Entry forms and more information can be found at tol.ca/upcycling or call 604-532-7300.

Submissions of all types are accepted, but must be made out of at least 75 per cent found or recovered material.

This year, the theme of the challenge is old furniture and components, and entrants who craft a project following the theme can compete for the Best Use of Challenge Material award. Other categories include Best in Show, Most Practical, and Best Youth (ages 10 to 17). Category winners will receive cash prizes.

A People’s Choice Award and a $500 Willowbrook Gift Card will also be presented for the piece receiving the most votes from those who view the entries.

A community exhibit showcasing the pieces will run at Willowbrook from Wednesday, April 18 to Sunday, April 29. Viewers can vote for their favourite piece until 7 p.m. on April 26. An awards reception will be held Thursday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., to recognize the winners.