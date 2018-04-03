Eco-artists upcycle trash into treasure

Langley residents invited to make treasure out of recycled trash

A dramatic eagle sculpted out of tin cans and copper.

A quilt fashioned from old tablecloths.

Chairs and tables created from used hockey sticks and skis.

Artwork crafted from scrap metal and plastic gardening pots.

These are just some examples of the unique and useful new pieces made from old materials that residents are encouraged to create, submit, view, and vote on during the Township of Langley’s sixth annual Upcycling Design Challenge.

Since 2013, the Township of Langley and the Langley Arts Council have been encouraging eco-artists to turn trash into treasure to raise awareness of the need to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“The results are really inspiring,” said Krista Daniszewski, sustainability programs specialist with the Township of Langley.

“Every year we look forward to seeing what people come up with. We are always amazed at people’s creativity and talent, and appreciate their efforts to show how we can reduce waste and keep unwanted items out of our landfills by turning them into something valuable.”

The challenge is open to anyone aged ten and up and submissions and entry forms must be brought to Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Friday, April 13 or Saturday, April 14, between 2 and 6 p.m. Entry forms and more information can be found at tol.ca/upcycling or call 604-532-7300.

Submissions of all types are accepted, but must be made out of at least 75 per cent found or recovered material.

This year, the theme of the challenge is old furniture and components, and entrants who craft a project following the theme can compete for the Best Use of Challenge Material award. Other categories include Best in Show, Most Practical, and Best Youth (ages 10 to 17). Category winners will receive cash prizes.

A People’s Choice Award and a $500 Willowbrook Gift Card will also be presented for the piece receiving the most votes from those who view the entries.

A community exhibit showcasing the pieces will run at Willowbrook from Wednesday, April 18 to Sunday, April 29. Viewers can vote for their favourite piece until 7 p.m. on April 26. An awards reception will be held Thursday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., to recognize the winners.

Previous story
Blood donor clinic at Langley church today
Next story
Grateful family raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

VIDEO: Soaring fuel prices will drive up costs to consumer, says BC Trucking Association president

‘Ultimately, there is only one margin’

Langley thespian brings Helen Keller story to life on Abby stage

A TWU theatre grad turned producers is bringing The Miracle Worker to the Gallery 7 stage this week.

Fascination with farmland motivates new art exhibition in Fort Langley

Maple Ridge artist Kristin Krimmel opens a new exhibit, The Barn Project, at Fort Gallery Wednesday.

Seventh heaven or season over for Giants?

Winner-take-all game to see whether Vancouver or Victoria advances to WHL semifinals

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Eco-artists upcycle trash into treasure

Langley residents invited to make treasure out of recycled trash

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

Grateful family raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Aldergrove’s Bunville family holds annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 28

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read