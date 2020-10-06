Aldergrove legion executive Doug Tanner said sod was stolen near the clothing donation bins outside the building. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Eighteen rolls of sod stolen from Aldergrove legion

Thefts occurred over two nights on Friday and Saturday, says legion executive Doug Tanner

Eighteen rolls of sod have been stolen from the Aldergrove legion in two separate thefts that occurred during this past weekend.

Construction had been going well at the branch 265 – a new brick planter had been installed along the monument space near Fraser Highway, while the cenotaph itself underwent some cleaning and renovations with the wooden platform removed in favour of grass.

Sod was laid by volunteers late last week, but legion executive Doug Tanner said twelve rolls were taken near the clothing donation bins at the south side of building on Friday night.

“It looked liked they we’re just there to put clothing donations in the bin, so no one would have known what they were doing,” he said.

The sod was replaced on Saturday, but Tanner said he found that six more rolls had been stolen again overnight.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

While Tanner estimates the cost of what was taken to only be around $100, it’s the principle of the theft that saddens him.

“To steal from the legion… I don’t get it,” he said.

The legion has been struggling throughout 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic closures and a minimized poppy campaign ahead of Remembrance Day.

Tanner added that a police file has been made, but he asked the public to keep their eyes open.

“Whoever it was knew we had laid it,” Tanner said. “But they didn’t come back on Sunday night, so I guess they got what they needed.”

If anyone knows anything regarding the stolen sod, they are asked to contact RCMP at (604) 856-7386.

People can contact branch 265 at 604-856-8814 or by email at rcl265@hotmail.com.

