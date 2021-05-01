Elementary student banners cover Aldergrove with messages of kindness

Business Association led project with dozens of messages and drawings made at Parkside and Shortreed

Downtown Aldergrove is about to get a whole lot kinder with the installation of kid-designed banners.

Students at Shortreed Community Elementary and Parkside Centennial Elementary were asked to participate in the Kids for Kindness back in February.

Jodi Steeves, president of the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) explained that kids wrote short messages of kindness and signed the designs with their names and grades.

“I know that kids really want to help out so we thought this would be a great opportunity to really show the kids how important their small acts of kindness are to the community,” Steeves explained. “A genuine random act of kindness can change someones day. We thought this would be a safe and fun environment for them to shine.”

She called the campaign a hit, noting there was more than 150 entries with kind gestures and ideas such as “hold the door, “visit grandma,” include everyone,” give a compliment,” “say hi to your neighbour,” and “say please and thank you.”

“We will get the drawings ready for the printers so 16 designs can be featured as banners in the downtown core,” Steeves added.

They will be installed on Sunday, May 2 and left hanging for the remainder of the spring season.

Steeves gave a particular shout out to Chris Werj from Shortreed and Cathy Gracie with Parkside who jumped on board to help when they heard what the ABA was planning.

“Once people get started in charity and they feel the connection with other like-minded people, it can last a lifetime,” she said. “So proud of all the kids. The future is looking bright!”

The ABA business improvement campaign is also underway.

People are asked to text a photo doing improvements to their storefront in Aldergrove until May 15th to be automatically entered to win $500 cash.

The one who sends in the most photos wins.

“Improvements could be anything from sweeping the sidewalk to washing your windows or updating a fixture, cleaning your awning or taking down worn flyers,” Steeves said.

Text 778-838-4818 and make sure to include the store name.

