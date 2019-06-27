Even pets are active in Enderby, such as Cole on an Enderby Cliffs hike. (Photo - Rob Marshall)

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

The first annual ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge got Canadians across the country sitting less and moving more together with more than 265 million physical activity minutes tracked from May 31 to June 16.

Enderby was crowned Canada’s Most Active Community and took home the top prize of $150,000, which will go toward local physical activity initiatives.

“I think everyone feels good that we were recognized and we get to hold that title and we’ll just keep going. It’s very exciting for our community,” said Enderby Mayor Greg McCune.

“We’ll work with ParticipACTION to help promote how we do things so maybe other communities across Canada will follow our lead.”

Enderby tracked 1,964,908 physical activity minutes during the Challenge by hosting events like Enderby Dash ‘n’ Splash, a Flash Mob and Foam Fest.

Through teamwork, partnerships and events promoting physical literacy, they engaged the community to get “Active in Enderby.”

Enderby will use the $150,000 to improve community recreation infrastructure projects to keep their community active.

Though McCune said the city’s recreation services department has a list of programs they’d like to enhance or start, no decisions have yet been made as to where the funds will be allocated.

Officials plan to meet to discuss this later this week.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the community for deciding to take part and do this. It was led by Sheryl Hay, our community services coordinator and she’s an amazing asset to the community. I wanted to say a big thanks to her and her team — from the lifeguards to the fitness instructors to all the businesses that partook,” said McCune.

“It was a fun month. It’s great to be honoured and we look forward to continuing doing what we do.”

“Congratulations to Enderby, British Columbia and all the regional winners,” said Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. “The Community Better Challenge was an amazing opportunity to engage all Canadians, community leaders, politicians, organizations and schools in physical activity and sport and show how everything gets better when you get active – your sleep, your relationships and even your community. Canadians want to connect with others in their communities and the Challenge proved that.”

Five other regional winners across Canada will also be awarded $20,000 each.

