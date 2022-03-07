Enough raised to buy a hi-tech incubator at Langley fundraising gala

About 290 people attended the annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala that was organized to raise money for a baby incubator. While the exact amount is yet to be determined, organizers said that the their goal was achieved. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) About 290 people attended the annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala that was organized to raise money for a baby incubator. While the exact amount is yet to be determined, organizers said that the their goal was achieved. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) About 290 people attended the annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala that was organized to raise money for a baby incubator. While the exact amount is yet to be determined, organizers said that the their goal was achieved. Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraising gala exceeded expectations – organizers will soon be able to purchase the “high-tech” incubator for which there they were raising money.
City and Township mayors also participated at the Giving Hearts fundraising gala and helped the organizers auction off the ‘dinner with the mayor’ package. About 290 guests were present at the March 5 event.
“The event was a huge success. Everyone had a wonderful time,” said Terra Scheer, communications manager at the hospital foundation.
Four ‘dinner with the mayor’ packages were sold at $6,500 each along with two other packages. The ‘dinner at the Indian Affair’ package was auction-off at above the asked value, and the ‘helicopter tour package’ went for $5,000.
The fundraiser night started with a $20,000 donation from an anonymous donor.
Azim Jamal, motivational speaker and author of the book, The Power of Giving was the keynote speaker at the annual event.
While the exact amount of money raised is yet to be determined, Scheer confirmed that enough was raised to buy the incubator.
Scheer thanked the participants and said that the event was community-driven.
“Everyone did such a wonderful job inspiring everyone that night. We are really appreciative of how the community rallied and came back to the event to support the healthcare.”
For donations, people can reach out to the foundation via email at info@lmhfoundation.com.
