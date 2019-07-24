Enough to help ‘two-and-a-half’ families raised at Langley shred-a-thon

Weekend fundraiser part of year-long Christmas campaign by Think Generously

Cedar Ridge resident Tim Lounsbury brought some personal papers in for shredding at the Think generously fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cedar Ridge resident Tim Lounsbury pulled into the parking lot of Precision Auto on the Fraser Highway in Murrayville with a thick manila envelope of papers for shredding.

“They’re personal,” Lounsbury explained.

So Lounsbury stood by while Shredwise owner Tino Fluckiger ran the envelope contents through his mobile shredding truck, punching a button that automatically loaded the papers from a bucket, then chopped them into tiny, impossible-to-read pieces.

Lounsbury had opted to have his papers disposed of at a Sunday “shred-a-thon’ put on by the Think Generously non-profit society that collects donations to help needy families at Christmas Time.

Previously the society has held car washes, but with Fluckiger providing on-site shredding, it opted for a by-donation shredding event instead.

It was less labour-intensive than a car wash, and raised $1,100, enough to help “two-and-a-half” families, estimated Precision Auto owner Scott Waddle, a society member.

At the shred-a-thon, people were being asked to donate a minimum of $10.

“We had people give $20 or more for a box,” Waddle said.

He estimated the biggest donor was Fluckiger, who provided his services free for the day.

It was more good news for Think Generously founder Rainer Schmoll, who admitted to some nervousness about the state of fundraising earlier in the year.

“It was looking bleak,” Schmoll admitted, but there was a surge of contributions “all of a sudden” that now has Think Generously on track to helping at least 30 families.

Last year, 32 families were helped by the non-profit, which is part of the Think Referrals Business Network (TRBN) of business owners who meet weekly in one of several local chapters throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Members support each other through business referrals and camaraderie, and each chapter raises money annually for the Think Generously Society which gives to families in need – usually through the local Christmas bureaus.

