Dancers from the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation perform at Langley Memorial Hospital’s Maple Hill Residential Care Facility on Friday morning. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Entertainers bring cheer to Langley Memorial Hospital’s convalescent care facility

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation a longtime supporter of Langley’s hospital

A troop of traditional Chinese performers brought cheer to Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) care facility residents late Friday morning.

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, in association with Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, entertained senior residents at LMH’s Maple Hill Residential Care Facility.

A long-time supporter of LMH, the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation has donated $50,000 to help p

“Tzu Chi volunteers are dedicated to providing support and service to seniors and other people with disadvantages,” the LMH Foundation noted in a press release.

We’re honoured to call the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation a friend of Langley Memorial Hospital,” said Terra Scheer, communications and stewardship coordinator with the foundation.

“We connected with the foundation while fundraising for a new maternity unit and maternity clinic at Langley Memorial in 2013. The organization made a generous $50,000 donation to that campaign and we’ve stayed in touch since.”

The two foundations have worked together to understand what involvement would be meaningful for theTzu Chi Foundation, and for Langley’s hospital, Scheer said.

The goal on Friday was to provide cheer and mental stimulation for residents at LMH’s convalescent care facility through festivities and dance.

“This is the first performance at our hospital but we’ve already invited them to return and to make their involvement with the hospital more regular,” Scheer noted. “This performance was a great fit, as the organization has a real interest in supporting seniors.”

With more than 4,000 years of history, traditional dance performances like those you typically see for Lunar new year celebrations showcases the best of traditional and modern celebrations, Scheer said.


LMH Foundation

Brought to life in 1985 by the community which recognized a need, The foundation helps donors fulfil their wish to enable local health care improvements that support better health outcomes and benefit everyone in the community. Last year along, the foundation was able to provide $1.2 million to the hospital and health care services.

 

Senior residents at Langley Memorial Hospital’s Maple Hill Residential Care Facility watch a Lion Dance, performed Friday morning by members of the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation. Troy Landreville Langley Times

