Envision Financial grants $420,486 to 33 Lower Mainland charities, nine of which are based in Langley

The First West Foundation, through its Envision Financial Community Endowment, is granting $420,486 this year— a total of 33 grants— to charities across the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Kitimat regions.

This year’s grants are primarily for projects and programming focused in two key areas— building resourceful communities by helping those affected by socio-economic factors and strengthening the social services sector by supporting organizational development initiatives such as leadership training.

Nine of the 33 grants issued are based in Langley, including:

Zero Ceiling Society of Canada

Langley Animal Protection Society

Langley Environmental Partners Society

Langley Senior Resource Society

YWCA Fraser Gardens

Langley Care Foundation

Langley Hospice

Langley Community Services Society

Langley Meals on Wheels Services Society

In total, the First West Foundation will gift over $2.1 million to local non-profits in 2020—the highest amount in its history.

“The credit union mantra has always been about neighbour helping neighbour and this year has highlighted that even more for us,” says Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation.

“Our communities need us right now and, we couldn’t be prouder to see the First West Foundation stepping up in the community to help these vital organizations continue the incredible work they do,” she continued.

Since 1998, the Envision Financial Community Endowment has provided $4.6 million in grant funding for 391 projects.

People can find out more about the recipients at firstwestfoundation.ca.

