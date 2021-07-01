Eric Woodward Foundation offers scholarships to helps kids attend Keats Camp

Township of Langley children in grades 6 to 12 are invited to apply

Keats Camp has a number of activities such as rope climbing. (Special to The Star)

The Eric Woodward Foundation has collaborated with Keats Camps to provide scholarships for kids from the Township of Langley to attend summer camp.

There are only four weeks open this summer due to COVID, which run for five nights each.

Six spots from each week will be held for kids from the Township of Langley.

This year, camp is open to kids entering grades 6 to 12. Next year it will open up to younger ages.

Scholarships are available for those who need financial assistance, partial or full, up to $650.

Keats Camps was established in the summer of 1926 through the ministry of the Canadian Baptists of Western Canada on Keats Island in the Howe Sound.

Wakeboarding, high ropes, ziplining, climbing, and of course, making new friends, are all on the program.

Information can be found at https://keatscamps.com/summer-2021 while applications can be downloaded at keatscamps.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Campership-Application.pdf.

