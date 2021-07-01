Keats Camp has a number of activities such as rope climbing. (Special to The Star)

Keats Camp has a number of activities such as rope climbing. (Special to The Star)

Eric Woodward Foundation offers scholarships to helps kids attend Keats Camp

Township of Langley children in grades 6 to 12 are invited to apply

The Eric Woodward Foundation has collaborated with Keats Camps to provide scholarships for kids from the Township of Langley to attend summer camp.

There are only four weeks open this summer due to COVID, which run for five nights each.

Six spots from each week will be held for kids from the Township of Langley.

This year, camp is open to kids entering grades 6 to 12. Next year it will open up to younger ages.

Scholarships are available for those who need financial assistance, partial or full, up to $650.

Keats Camps was established in the summer of 1926 through the ministry of the Canadian Baptists of Western Canada on Keats Island in the Howe Sound.

READ MORE: Langley family fundraiser to fight juvenile arthritis draws good response despite heat wave

Wakeboarding, high ropes, ziplining, climbing, and of course, making new friends, are all on the program.

Information can be found at https://keatscamps.com/summer-2021 while applications can be downloaded at keatscamps.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Campership-Application.pdf.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley TownshipScholarships

Previous story
Young Aldergrove artists who work together, win together

Just Posted

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Hundreds took to the streets on July 1 to take in the Aldergrove Canada Day parade. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Aldergrove celebrates Canada Day with parade, Kwantlen performances

28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder, has been found safe as of Thursday, July 1. (Special to The Star)
UPDATED: Missing Langley man found safe after four day search

Donations are pouring in at the Shulus Community Arena in Lower Nicola for Lytton evacuees. Everything from food to clothes to bedding is being donated by locals. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)
Langley can help displaced Lytton residents with cash donation