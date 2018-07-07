Erikson’s Daylily annual open house returns July 14 and 15

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens will host their 17th open house in their private garden on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Submitted photo

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials will host their 17th annual open house event on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors are invited to stroll the gardens while listen to the soft sounds of the harpist. There will also be an opportunity to visit with members of the Aldergrove Daylily Club in their fun booth, as well as the VanDusen Master Gardeners and other local exhibitors.

Admission is by donation, with proceeds to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Since these are private gardens, they are unfortunately not wheelchair, stroller or walker accessible.

For full details, please visit their website at eriksonsdaylilygardens.com, find them on Facebook or call 604-856-5758.