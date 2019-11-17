Saint Nick returns to Fort Langley, Dec. 1, for a fundraiser breakfast to help Basics for Babies

Tickets are available at Cranberries Naturally for the Dec. 1 Breakfast with Santa. (Jasmine Marjanovic/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

‘He is back’ reads a poster advertising Breakfast with Santa, an annual Fort Langley tradition that’s missed out on the last few holiday seasons.

Jasmine Marjanovic, owner of Cranberries Naturally, had organized the yearly get together with the man in red for ten years.

After a few too many Christmases had gone by without the get-together, Marjanovic felt it was time to invite jolly old Saint Nick back to the village for pancakes.

“Every community needs Santa Clause in it,”Marjanovic said, “and our Santa has been on vacation for far too long.”

Breakfast with Santa will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fort Langley Community Centre.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds from ticket sales are donated directly to Basics for Babies.

Children will be able to head up on stage, sit on Santa’s lap, and receive a small goodie bag after their visit.

Ingredients and supplies are being donated by JD Farms, Wendel’s Bookstore, Fort Langley Lion’s Club, Craig Stocking Accounting, and Phil Jackman.

”Our pancake flippers will be Ed Cameron, Mayor Jack Froese and councillors Blair Whitmarsh, Margaret Kunst, and Bob Long,” Marjanovic said, with holiday music also provided by Long.

Tickets are available at Cranberries Naturally, 3-9124 Glover Rd in the Heritage Manor Building.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the breakfast are cash only and there is a limited supply of 200.

“It’s about helping others – a time of giving back and charity,” Marjanovic added, already setting plans in motion for next year.

People can visit Cranberry Naturally’s Facebook page for more information.

