Charlene and Amanda Adam were treated to their own makeover, if you will, while their home was getting the same thing. The pair were treated to a full day at the Mark Anthony Academy salon and spa last week, complete with manicures, pedicures, facials, body massages, and a scalp massages followed by hair cuts and styling. “Just want to say how happy all of us are to contribute to this yearly event,” said Launie Morgan, the senior administrator at Mark Anthony Academy. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Everyone invited to Extreme Home Repair ‘reveal’ in Langley Monday

A block party with bouncy castles and treats begins at the Adam’s home on 32A Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

Extreme Home Repair 2018 is coming to an end, and organizers are throwing a huge bash to welcome home the recipient family this afternoon.

Church in the Valley’s Acts of Kindness (AOK) ministry has been performing the extreme home repairs throughout Langley for the past 15 years.

To help mark the 15th anniversary, and to help welcome Charlene and Chris Adam who have been out of their home since the volunteers took over and started demolition on May 4, the public is being invited to be part of today’s “reveal.”

“We have survived another successful Extreme Home Repair,” annnounced Pastor Michael Dauncey, the AOK coordinator.

“We couldn’t have done it without our amazing company sponsors. We had more than 80 businesses donate to our project this year,” he explained.

The public is invited to join the festivities this afternoon. The block party gets underway this afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. – just ahead of the family’s estimated 5 p.m. arrival.

“Come celebrate with us!” Dauncey said. “Join us for a block party celebration as we reveal a newly renovated home to the Adam family. There will be ice cream, cupcakes, Veronica’s perogies, a bouncy castle, and more.”

The home is in the 26500-block of 32A Ave. in Aldergrove.

RELATED: Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

Acts of Kindness (AOK) is a charitable initiative, which aims to build community and cultivate better lives for residents of the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, Dauncey said.

AOK is passionate about connecting people who have a heart for their community with the resources and tools needed to enrich the lives of their neighbours and friends.

Since 1996, in collaboration with other local agencies, and through the generosity of major donors, Acts of Kindness has supplied food, education, shelter, support, and compassion to thousands of individuals in Aldergrove, Langley, and beyond. This is their 20th Extreme Home Repair.

• Stay tuned for coverage of the ‘reveal’

 

Volunteers have been working day and night since May 4 to retrofit the Adam’s home in Aldergrove, after Charlene suffered a stroke, and Chris was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The project wraps up with a ‘reveal’ Monday at 5 p.m. (Special to the Langley Advance)

