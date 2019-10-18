Exchanging words one letter tile at a time

Scrabble club spells fun for grammar lovers, Wednesday afternoons, at Langley City Library

Each Wednesday, wordsmiths and conversation seekers will find a reserved table at the back of City of Langley Library – a spot where the Scrabble club is certain to meet up and play a few rounds of the classic board game.

Mary Moen, a 91-year-old Langley resident was the mastermind behind the weekly gathering, initiating the Scrabble club about one year ago.

As to why she orchestrated the social group, Moen put it simply; “I like to play Scrabble.”

American architect Alfred Mosher Butts designed the extraordinarily popular word game in 1938, which was released through Hasbro in Canada and the United States – Mattel everywhere else.

The set-up is simple – two to four players make words over a checkered board using a mixture of their own letter tiles and others previously played.

Officially facilitated by Langley City Library, who supplies several Scrabble boards to the group each week – the atmosphere is relaxed with a mix of regulars and occasional attendees looking to get in a few words.

Moen was quick to point out some of the usual players, Doreen, Francine, and Mary, were not present. “Members are not always here every week, it depends on work.”

One of the regulars, Gonda DeBlieck, disagreed with that logic.

“It’s just fun – something fun instead of work. Why work when you can play Scrabble?” DeBlieck said.

Hildegard Boenisch said sometimes she plays a game or two and the Langley Senior’s Resource Centre, bashfully admitting the library group provides some stiff competition.

“The ladies here are experts – I usually have only two or three letter words,” she admitted.

Doreen Henczel described herself as a “scrabble freak.”

“I’ve been playing since I was a child and taught my kids how to play – now they can beat me,” Henczel laughed. “Sometimes I even have a game with myself, which isn’t as much fun because you know what ‘everyone’s’ got for letters. It’s more fun to play with others.”

Tina Dorozan and Susan Walker had only come once before, but the company was so good, they ventured back for another go-round.

Read More: Knights, kings, and chess champs

“We just showed up and sat down – they are very welcoming and help you out,” Dorozan said.

Equipped with dictionaries and ‘cheat sheets,’ everyone at the table was quick to admit that none of them were professionals and the games were all in fun.

“It’s good exercise for the brain and keeps your mental state alert,” Dorozan added.

When it came time to name the word they were all most proud of making during a Scrabble game, Boenisch said she’s been able to use all her tiles while Henczel said the word “quiz” contained typically tough-to-use letters that racked up some hefty points.

Dorozan suggested the Mary Poppin’s song “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” a word her fellow Scrabble club members were quick to dispute.

To the club, of course, the most important words are the ones spoken. Every single member listed “company” as the main reason why they keep coming out for the Scrabble games.

“There’s no age limit,” Dorozan pointed out.

“And we’ve had men,” Henczel added, since it happened to be all ladies that particular day. “We’ve has ESL [English as a Second Langley) people too.”

A diversity in accents at the table saw French, German, British, Hungarian backgrounds come together; something everyone was also quick to admit brought humorous discrepancies in some of their spelling choices.

No matter a person’s skill level or background, the Scrabble Group spelled it out simply for anyone out there; everyone is welcome to drop in on Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

“The other advantage is that you can get books while your here too,” Henczel explained, acknowledging the rows of literature that surrounding their table.

According to manufacturers, there is estimated to be 4,000 Scrabble clubs around the world.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Twitter tale of a lost wallet in Langley

Just Posted

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Surrey Knights by a landslide victory at home

The bears took out Surrey 15-0, ending their own four-game losing streak

Zoo awarded for its restoration of the Salmon River

The zoo was recognized in collaboration on the project with LEPS and Person Ecological

Witnesses sought in person at Langley collision scene Friday

Police will be out trying to find drivers who witnesses something the day of the impact

Exchanging words one letter tile at a time

Scrabble club spells fun for grammar lovers, Wednesday afternoons, at Langley City Library

Birthday bash for an Aldergrove resident celebrating 100 years

Five generations of Pawluks surprised their centenarian with a party of her own

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Workers at four Vancouver hotels ratify contract with higher wages, job security

Unite Here Local 40 president Zailda Chan says it’s the first hotel strike in Vancouver in nearly two decades

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Most Read