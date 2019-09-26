Langley Centennial Museum holds opening reception for Langley Collects, Sept. 26. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Exploring local collections and the people behind them

Centennial Museum opens exhibition, Langley Collects!, featuring everything from toys to fine china

Langley Centennial Museum has opened an exhibition all about different collections and their collectors – what they collect, why they collect, and what the collection means to them.

Langley Collects! runs from now until Jan 16, featuring dozens of collections that have been growing and evolving right here in the Fraser Valley, many of which may never have recieved exposure without the exhibit.

Kobi Christian, museum curator, said just about every type of collection have been considered – ranging from coins, china, jewelry, stamps, toys, or even any sort of quirky knickknack.

“We were inspired by All Together Now, the collecting show at the Museum of Vancouver in 2016 and 2017,” Christian said. “Visitors were able to really connect the items on display to their own lives, and it was fascinating.”

Christian said she was also inspired by an exhibition the Langley Centennial Museum mounted in 2016, entitled It’s Alive! The Development of Modern Electricity and Electromagnetism, with local collector Dieter Blum.

“His collection, and really, his passion, allowed us to tell a story here at the museum,” she noted. “And we are sure there are other collectors among us with other compelling stories to tell.”

An opening reception takes place Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Centennial Museum, 9135 King Street, Fort Langley.

Read More: Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4:45 p.m.

People can visit www.museum.tol.ca/museum for more information on upcoming exhibits and Langley Collects!

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley organizer of walk to honour stillborn children says event has sold out

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove candidates debate environmental issues

More than 100 people took in the all-candidates meeting at Trinity Western University

Aldergrove residents show their support for B.C. loggers convoy

The 264 Street freeway overpass was ‘full’ of supporters waving flags on Wednesday, one local says

‘It’s hurting everybody’: Langley family worries about their business amid logging downturn

Stuey Wheeler says his businesss

Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Long-term hotel tenants and Schnitzels restaurant have been displaced since Friday

Input sought from Aldergrove parents on a future middle school

Betty Gilbert Middle School hosts the first of six district-led meetings at East Langley schools

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening Thursday, Sept. 26

Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse

Neale Rex Heath faces aggravated assault charge in connection with Tuesday attack

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Most Read