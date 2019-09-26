Exploring local collections and the people behind them

Langley Centennial Museum has opened an exhibition all about different collections and their collectors – what they collect, why they collect, and what the collection means to them.

Langley Collects! runs from now until Jan 16, featuring dozens of collections that have been growing and evolving right here in the Fraser Valley, many of which may never have recieved exposure without the exhibit.

Kobi Christian, museum curator, said just about every type of collection have been considered – ranging from coins, china, jewelry, stamps, toys, or even any sort of quirky knickknack.

“We were inspired by All Together Now, the collecting show at the Museum of Vancouver in 2016 and 2017,” Christian said. “Visitors were able to really connect the items on display to their own lives, and it was fascinating.”

Christian said she was also inspired by an exhibition the Langley Centennial Museum mounted in 2016, entitled It’s Alive! The Development of Modern Electricity and Electromagnetism, with local collector Dieter Blum.

“His collection, and really, his passion, allowed us to tell a story here at the museum,” she noted. “And we are sure there are other collectors among us with other compelling stories to tell.”

An opening reception takes place Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Centennial Museum, 9135 King Street, Fort Langley.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4:45 p.m.

People can visit www.museum.tol.ca/museum for more information on upcoming exhibits and Langley Collects!

