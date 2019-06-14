Extra donations earmarked for Langley hospital’s emergency equipment

With new ER department comes need for many new tools of the trade

The call went out more than a year ago to the community, asking for help to raise $15 million towards building a $45-million new and expanded emergency department, plus a new MRI suite, at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The hospital foundation agreed to fundraise for a third of the capital towards the brick-and-mortar costs, and with a special fundraising committee pulled together, the team set out in May 2018 towards achieving that goal.

Well, thanks to the incredible support the foundation received in the 13 months, Terra Scheer, who heads up the foundation’s communications and stewardship, was able to confirm the $15-million goal has been achieved, and in fact, surpassed.

The total raised just exceeded $17 million, thanks to numerous small and large donations, Scheer said.

RELATED STORY: $15-million fundraising goal for Langley hospital shattered

“We’re really happy that the fundraising goal has been surpassed,” she said immediately following the foundation’s Old Hollywood Gala, held June 1 at the Langley Events Centre.

Thrilled to announce the surplus, Scheer said there was never any real question where that additional $2 million would go.

In addition to helping direct the design of the new ER and MRI suite, staff were also asked to help put together a wishlist for equipment. That’s where the ER’s patient care coordinator Hilary Vandergugten came in.

In her role as the clinical coordinator for the ER project, she was tasked with assessing what existing serviceable pieces require repairs and upgrades, what out-of-date tools need to be replaced, and what new, state-of-the-art equipment must be added.

EVENT PHOTO GALLERY

That wishlist, Scheer said, tallies up to $2.8 million.

While Scheer clarified that the foundation’s campaign goal did not originally include the purchase of equipment for the new ER, she confirmed that the extra funds raised through the Emergency Response Campaign have been earmarked for that purpose.

In fact, during the gala, several pieces of equipment for the new ER were specifically purchased by donors, much to Vandergugten’s delight.

It’s reassuring to know the money is there, when they’re ready to move in about a year and a half from now. With a bit of built in flexibility, she said, the team will know all the basics – like stretchers, IV poles, bedside tables, blood pressure units, etc. will be in place.

Plus, thanks to contributions, there will be the money in place to buy the most state-of-the-art pieces that are available at the time.

During the recent gala, in addition to donating to the building campaign, participating in fun on-site fundraisers on gala night, or bidding on live or silent auction items, several of the 400-plus guests opted to buy equipment for the new ER.

An equipment shopping list has long been a part of the gala night, giving donors a different, more specific way of contributing, Scheer said.

This time out, the pieces made available are specific to the ER.

For instance, seven people purchased oxygen flowmeters at $100 each, two purchased $50 canes to support mobility in the ER, an acute care treatment centrifuge was bought for $5,000, a trauma room crash cart for infants was purchased for $3,500, a sub-acute fetal doppler was bought for $800, an insect exterminator oven was purchased for $1,500, and all the furnishings needed for one of the mental health interview rooms was bought for $3,845. Plus, there was more.

“With an expanded treatment space in the new emergency department, the upcoming need for equipment is greater than our current needs,” Scheer said, noting there is still time to help purchase needed equipment.

“It’s great to see the community step up and support the hospital in such a big way,” she concluded.

Previous story
Museum explores Langley’s living languages

Just Posted

Extra donations earmarked for Langley hospital’s emergency equipment

With new ER department comes need for many new tools of the trade

Langley doc thanks donors for building ER for the future

New department will be bigger and better than existing, out-of-date facility, emerg physician shares

WHAT’S IN STORE: New on the grocery front in Langley

VIDEO: This week’s business column turns a spotlight on a number of grocery store undertakings.

Transport back in time to celebrate Aldergrove’s heritage this Saturday

Community is invited to 25th anniversary party for historic Telephone Museum

Thunder shelled by Burrards in second half

The final score was 14-4 and the fourth loss in a row for Langley

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Most Read