Extreme Home Repair begins in Aldergrove

The Adam family home will be renovated by May 21 for “big reveal”

A dedicated crew of volunteers is putting in long hours to transform the home of Aldergrove’s Adam family.

It’s this year’s Acts Of Kindness (AOK) project, spearheaded by the Extreme Home Repair team, a community outreach of the Church in the Valley (Seventh Day Adventist).

The home had been bought as a fixer-upper by Chris and Charlene Adam, who had begun work before Chris was sidelined by Multiple Sclerosis and Charlene suffered a stroke that set the family back. The family home had received a new roof and new windows, but the remaining interior and exterior renovations have been taken over by the AOK team.

“It’s not going to be as big a project as some of the ones we’ve taken on in the past,” said Church in the Valley pastor Mike Dauncey. “But we’re going to make it a nice home for the family, including their children, by the May 21 deadline.”

On that day the couple and their three children, Johnny, Michael and Amanda, will return from a brief holiday for the “big reveal” ceremony.

The crews actually began clearing out old and unusable materials form the home on Thursday, May 3, and the work on a new fence and the home began in earnest on the Sunday. The crews are working every day except Saturdays.

It’s an annual tradition that started in 2004 when the team did their first Extreme Home Repair in Aldergrove for a family facing similar hardships. Each year since then hundreds of volunteers have provided the free labour and dozens of local suppliers have provided materials and goods for the projects.

Abyone interested in volunteering should call 604-514-8335 or email extremehomevolunteer@gmail.com.

For more information visit actsofkindness.ca.