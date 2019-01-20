Congratulations to the Langley Advance’s young Magic of Christmas colouring contest winners: Silas Purdy, Quinn, Jessica Caskey, and Misha Colorado. Each winner received $50 in Downtown Langley Dollars to spend at any of the downtown merchants. (Christine patouillet/Langley Advance)

FACES & PLACES: Artistically inclined Langley kids win

Magic of Christmas parade in downtown Langley City served up a number of winner.

Faces & Places showcases the personalities and places of Langley.

Langley Advance’s Christine Patouillet joined Langley City Councillor Paul Albrecht in presenting the prizes for the best entries in the Christmas parade. Paula Goulden and Maura Sheehan accepted the prize for the best community float on behalf of the Langley Community Services. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Advance’s Christine Patouillet joined Langley City Councillor Paul Albrecht in presenting the prizes for the best entries in the Christmas parade. On behalf of the Langley Christmas Bureau, Don Kelly accepted the prize pack for the best non-profit. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Advance’s Christine Patouillet joined Langley City Councillor Paul Albrecht in presenting the prizes for the best entries in the Christmas parade. Lisa Dew accepted the prize for the best corporate entry from Lisa’s School of Dance. (Special to the Langley Advance)

