Families encouraged to time travel together at Fort Langley National Historic Site

This Family Day, visitors can spend the day time-travelling together at Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS).

Nancy Hildebrand, promotions officer at FLNHS wants people to imagine the year was 1840.

“Explore where you would live and maybe even discover your historical dream job,” she said.

Guests can try barrel-making, watch the blacksmith work, and shape their own piece of metal at the Jr. Blacksmith Shop on Monday, Feb. 17.

Once people have found their favourite job, they can go to the Big House and use a nib fountain pen and ink to sign on with the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Langley.

“Family day is an opportunity to do something different as a family. When people come to Fort Langley National Historic Site, they are often surprised by how much fun they have here in this unique setting. What they discover is more than entertainment,” Hildebrand said.

“Through conversations with our heritage interpreters and hands-on experiences, they often uncover fragments of Canada’s rich and varied heritage that relates to their own families. These moments and memories tend to stick with people as they return to everyday life,” she continued.

Additionally, Hildebrand said lelәm’ at the fort café will be open, offering food, hot drinks, and heritage-inspired treats.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission fees apply but is free for youth 17.

For more information and a detailed event schedule, visit the Parks Canada website: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar

