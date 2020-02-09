Canadian Flight Museum hosts a special event on Family Day with tours, crafts, and demos. (Carla Deminchuk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Family Day in Langley could feature a few fly overs

Canadian Museum of Flight holds annual family gathering on Monday, Feb. 17

Family Day is one of the Canadian Museum of Flights most popular events of the year.

On Monday, Feb. 17, families are once again invited to tour the facility and see the planes up close.

Admission is free with tours, crafts, colouring, and a photo booth all happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carla Deminchuk, events coordinator for the museum, said Family Day has steadily grown throughout the past five years.

“Our first Family Day was in 2015. It has collectively attracted over 5,000 visitors – many are there for the first time,” she said. “Weather permitting, we also hope to start up and fly some of our aircraft. Admission is by donation… and yes, we will be serving the same complimentary Unicorn Hot Chocolate as we did last year. It was eagerly consumed.”

READ MORE: Big Chill a hot event in Langley

Keep your eyes to the sky no matter where you are in Langley on Feb. 17th, because a few their historical planes might be out for a quick trip high above.

People can visit www.canadianflight.org for more.

