Family-friendly ‘spooky’ pumpkin walk hosted by LEPS in support of local food banks

Langley’s Demonstration Garden will be getting a spooky makeover ahead of Halloween.
The public is invited to the educational facility at the Derek Doubleday Arbouretum (21200-block of Fraser Highway) on Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a pumpkin walk as part of the Langley Environmental Partners Society garden wrap-up event.
“This wrap up event will feature over 50 pumpkins carved by LEPS staff,” said Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator.
“Bring a hot drink and take a tour of the spooky pumpkins throughout the garden! It’s a great event that families can enjoy in a safe, outdoor environment.”
Those visiting are encouraged to bring a monetary donation or a non-perishable food item in support of the Langley food banks.
The event will take place rain or shine.
“Costumes are welcome,” Falconer enthused. “I believe a heard a rumour some staff were dressing up as garden gnomes.”
To ensure safe distancing there will be a one-way route throughout the garden.
Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.