Family-friendly ‘spooky’ pumpkin walk hosted by LEPS in support of local food banks

Event will take place Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Staff with Langley Environmental Partners Society will carve 50 pumpkins to line the path of the Demonstration Garden for the Oct. 20 pumpkin walk. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Demonstration Garden will be getting a spooky makeover ahead of Halloween.

The public is invited to the educational facility at the Derek Doubleday Arbouretum (21200-block of Fraser Highway) on Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a pumpkin walk as part of the Langley Environmental Partners Society garden wrap-up event.

“This wrap up event will feature over 50 pumpkins carved by LEPS staff,” said Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator.

“Bring a hot drink and take a tour of the spooky pumpkins throughout the garden! It’s a great event that families can enjoy in a safe, outdoor environment.”

Those visiting are encouraged to bring a monetary donation or a non-perishable food item in support of the Langley food banks.

The event will take place rain or shine.

“Costumes are welcome,” Falconer enthused. “I believe a heard a rumour some staff were dressing up as garden gnomes.”

To ensure safe distancing there will be a one-way route throughout the garden.

