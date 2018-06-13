Family-fun fills Langley City park for Community Day

A fusion of music is coming to Douglas Park Spirit Square this weekend.
Saturday marks the 24th annual Langley City Community Day, and a variety of free family-oriented activities, including games for kids of all ages, plus live entertainment will fill the day, said Mayor Ted Schaffer.
“This year’s event focuses on multiculturalism and diversity, and features musical performers that represent the various cultures in our neighbourhoods and surrounding communities,” he said.
This signature City event includes facepainting, kids crafts, bouncy castles and slides, an RCMP bike registration, Monster basketball, ball hockey, a hamster ball race, inflatable games for teens and adults, nine-hole mini golf, rock wall climbing, bingo, and a kids’ firefighter challenge.
The only thing expected to cost money is food, and Schaffer said there’s going to be a “delicious concession fundraiser” in support of Douglas Park Community School, with meals $5 or less.
“Community Day is all about inspiring individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together to strengthen community pride and reinforce community togetherness and belonging,” said Schaffer, who noted the entire day’s festivities are free.
During the event, attendees can also sign up to win $200 Save-On-Foods gift cards, a parks department custom wooden bench, or one of the seven council-designed planters.
Activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live entertainment will include the Kwantlen First Nation drummers and dancers, The Seabillys are back with some Celtic music, Le Plaisir’s Chinese and Taiwanese traditional dancers, Surrey Firefighters pipes n’ drums, Ava Bhangra’s Indian dancers, Suki’s Indian folk music, as well as Maria Hillmer and her Mexico Vivo Dancer Group.
There will also be a series of community organizations on hand with booths, mascots, or activities. (See list at the end of the story).
Event selfies sought
At every Langley City event or activity this summer, attendees can submit a completed entry form to win up to $200 in prizes.
And, if they take a photo or selfie at the event, tag @LangleyCity with #LCThePlacetoBe, they will get another chance to win.
Prizes will be drawn every week and announced via social media. Participant must be able to pick up the prize at Langley City hall at 20399 Douglas Cres.
No purchases are required, but participants must be 13 years old or older to be eligible to win.
One-way input wanted
Visitors will also be given a chance to have their say on the one-way.
That’s referring to the one-way section of Fraser Highway, between 204th and 206th Street, that is best known as the City’s downtown core.
The City will have a project booth at Community Day, asking people for their say on potential changes to create a more welcoming, pedestrian-friendly downtown core.
“Tell us what you love about the current one-way, and give feedback on possible improvements, such as patios, street amenities, public art, and creation of flexible green spaces,” the mayor said.
2018 Community Day participants:
Southgate Church
CLA
Bard In The Valley
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Langley
Bria Communities
Escape on the Move
Fung Loy Taoist Tai Chi Society
FV Regional Library
FV Search and Rescue
Langley Animal Protection Society
Langley Arts Council
Langley Baseball
Langley Chinese Arts and Cultural Assoc
Langley City – Fraser Hwy Project
Langley Community Services
Langley Early Years Centre
Langley Field Naturalists
Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation
Langley Pos-Abilities
Langley Riverman
Langley Seniors Resource Centre
Langley Volunteer Bureau
Langley Environmental Partnership Society
Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society
MCFD – Foster Care Recruitment
Metro Vancouver
Pickleball Demonstrations
Power for All – Pediatrics, Mental Health and Adventure Therapy
Save-on-Foods
Terry Fox Run
Willowbrook Montessori
Woo Kim Tae Kwon Do
You’ve Gotta Have Friends
BC Hydro
ICBC