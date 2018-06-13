Family-fun fills Langley City park for Community Day

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the free family event at Douglas Park.

The firefighter challenge is one of the most popular events each year at the Langley City’s Community Day. (Langley Advance files)

A fusion of music is coming to Douglas Park Spirit Square this weekend.

Saturday marks the 24th annual Langley City Community Day, and a variety of free family-oriented activities, including games for kids of all ages, plus live entertainment will fill the day, said Mayor Ted Schaffer.

“This year’s event focuses on multiculturalism and diversity, and features musical performers that represent the various cultures in our neighbourhoods and surrounding communities,” he said.

This signature City event includes facepainting, kids crafts, bouncy castles and slides, an RCMP bike registration, Monster basketball, ball hockey, a hamster ball race, inflatable games for teens and adults, nine-hole mini golf, rock wall climbing, bingo, and a kids’ firefighter challenge.

The only thing expected to cost money is food, and Schaffer said there’s going to be a “delicious concession fundraiser” in support of Douglas Park Community School, with meals $5 or less.

“Community Day is all about inspiring individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together to strengthen community pride and reinforce community togetherness and belonging,” said Schaffer, who noted the entire day’s festivities are free.

During the event, attendees can also sign up to win $200 Save-On-Foods gift cards, a parks department custom wooden bench, or one of the seven council-designed planters.

Activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live entertainment will include the Kwantlen First Nation drummers and dancers, The Seabillys are back with some Celtic music, Le Plaisir’s Chinese and Taiwanese traditional dancers, Surrey Firefighters pipes n’ drums, Ava Bhangra’s Indian dancers, Suki’s Indian folk music, as well as Maria Hillmer and her Mexico Vivo Dancer Group.

There will also be a series of community organizations on hand with booths, mascots, or activities. (See list at the end of the story).

.

Event selfies sought

At every Langley City event or activity this summer, attendees can submit a completed entry form to win up to $200 in prizes.

And, if they take a photo or selfie at the event, tag @LangleyCity with #LCThePlacetoBe, they will get another chance to win.

Prizes will be drawn every week and announced via social media. Participant must be able to pick up the prize at Langley City hall at 20399 Douglas Cres.

No purchases are required, but participants must be 13 years old or older to be eligible to win.

.

One-way input wanted

Visitors will also be given a chance to have their say on the one-way.

That’s referring to the one-way section of Fraser Highway, between 204th and 206th Street, that is best known as the City’s downtown core.

The City will have a project booth at Community Day, asking people for their say on potential changes to create a more welcoming, pedestrian-friendly downtown core.

“Tell us what you love about the current one-way, and give feedback on possible improvements, such as patios, street amenities, public art, and creation of flexible green spaces,” the mayor said.

.

2018 Community Day participants:

Southgate Church

CLA

Bard In The Valley

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Langley

Bria Communities

Escape on the Move

Fung Loy Taoist Tai Chi Society

FV Regional Library

FV Search and Rescue

Langley Animal Protection Society

Langley Arts Council

Langley Baseball

Langley Chinese Arts and Cultural Assoc

Langley City – Fraser Hwy Project

Langley Community Services

Langley Early Years Centre

Langley Field Naturalists

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Langley Pos-Abilities

Langley Riverman

Langley Seniors Resource Centre

Langley Volunteer Bureau

Langley Environmental Partnership Society

Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society

MCFD – Foster Care Recruitment

Metro Vancouver

Pickleball Demonstrations

Power for All – Pediatrics, Mental Health and Adventure Therapy

Save-on-Foods

Terry Fox Run

Willowbrook Montessori

Woo Kim Tae Kwon Do

You’ve Gotta Have Friends

BC Hydro

ICBC