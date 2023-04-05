Farm museum opens for its summer season

BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley opened its doors for the summer season on Saturday, April 1.
The museum includes a display space, an archives room, workshops for restoration and repair of donated artifacts, a steam room, and a second building to store and display larger agricultural equipment.
Featured is a display that tells the story of the museum during the last 50 years, plus the people involved in it – all who are volunteers.
In 1953, the donation of a single high-cut walking hand plow by Bruce Coleman started the planning process to establish an agricultural museum in the Fraser Valley.
It took almost nine years to raise enough funding to build what was the first of three buildings.
At the time, the museum had 115 artifacts in storage, from small hand tools to a threshing machine.
“We have over 6,000 artifacts here, and they’re all very interesting,” said Mike Prangnell, a director and volunteer at the museum.
Thousands of tourists from more than 20 different countries visit the museum each year, the majority of which are farmers from Germany, Holland, and Scotland according to the guest book that is often signed with comments about the tour.
The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the entry fee by donation, and closes on Sept. 30 for the winter.
BC Farm Museum will once again be participate in the May Day Parade in Fort Langley this year.
