Father and son, Dave and Sunny Sharma, are hosting their second free Christmas dinner this week. (Special to The Star)

Father and son, Dave and Sunny Sharma, are hosting their second free Christmas dinner this week. (Special to The Star)

Father and son back with free meal for Aldergrove residents on Christmas Day

Hot food will be served at Veerji’s Fish ’n Grill during the afternoon of Dec. 25

This Christmas, nobody should go hungry, said an Aldergrove-based realtor.

Sunny Sharma and his father, Dave – owner of Alder Liquor Store– are inviting people for a free meal on Christmas Day.

The father-son duo is collaborating with Veerji Fish ’n Grill, located at 27100 Fraser Hwy., to hand-out meal boxes loaded with south-Asian dishes.

The hot packaged dinner, called ‘thali’ in Punjabi, has chicken and vegetarian options. People can stop by between 2 and 6 p.m. to collect the packaged meal boxes, said Sunny.

Related: Free meal for less fortunate Aldergrove residents handed out on Christmas Eve

“Both of us, in collaboration Veerji Fish n Grill, want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Sunny added.

This is the second time, the Sharma family is hosting a free meal. Last year, the duo hosted the dinner on Christmas Eve. This year, it’s on Dec. 25.

Read More: Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Dave and Sunny Sharma were also present at this year’s Light Up Christmas Parade in Aldergrove, where they distributed tea, coffee, and cookies for free. They also collected donations, which were donated to Aldergrove’s food bank.

“The meal is for the indigent families of our Aldergrove community or anyone looking for a hot meal on Christmas,” Sunny told Langley Advance Times.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveChristmasCommunityFood

Previous story
This year’s Langley bird count will take place in the new year

Just Posted

Father and son, Dave and Sunny Sharma, are hosting their second free Christmas dinner this week. (Special to The Star)
Father and son back with free meal for Aldergrove residents on Christmas Day

The shelter at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in Langley City has been busy lately as temperatures have dropped. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley shelter busy as cold weather hits homeless

Langley Eagle Brayden Dosen (left) and team captain Luc McTeer celebrate Dosen’s game-winning goal at the Abbotsford U11 Rep Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 19. Eagle netminder and game MVP, Sam McLachlan (right) posed with his trophy wearing a hard hat provided by the award sponsor, a local welding company. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Eagles strike gold, twice, in a month

Naomi Onotera. (GoFundMe image)
Friend launches fundraiser to help daughter of Naomi Onotera