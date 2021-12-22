Father and son back with free meal for Aldergrove residents on Christmas Day

Hot food will be served at Veerji’s Fish ’n Grill during the afternoon of Dec. 25

Father and son, Dave and Sunny Sharma, are hosting their second free Christmas dinner this week. (Special to The Star)

This Christmas, nobody should go hungry, said an Aldergrove-based realtor.

Sunny Sharma and his father, Dave – owner of Alder Liquor Store– are inviting people for a free meal on Christmas Day.

The father-son duo is collaborating with Veerji Fish ’n Grill, located at 27100 Fraser Hwy., to hand-out meal boxes loaded with south-Asian dishes.

The hot packaged dinner, called ‘thali’ in Punjabi, has chicken and vegetarian options. People can stop by between 2 and 6 p.m. to collect the packaged meal boxes, said Sunny.

“Both of us, in collaboration Veerji Fish n Grill, want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Sunny added.

This is the second time, the Sharma family is hosting a free meal. Last year, the duo hosted the dinner on Christmas Eve. This year, it’s on Dec. 25.

Dave and Sunny Sharma were also present at this year’s Light Up Christmas Parade in Aldergrove, where they distributed tea, coffee, and cookies for free. They also collected donations, which were donated to Aldergrove’s food bank.

“The meal is for the indigent families of our Aldergrove community or anyone looking for a hot meal on Christmas,” Sunny told Langley Advance Times.

