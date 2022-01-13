Deadline to register a dog in Langley is Feb. 1. Langley Animal Protection Society's Sarah Jones said licensing helps them reunite pets with rightful owners. (Langley Advance Time files)

Feb. 1 is the deadline to register your dogs in Langley

Pet owners can be fined $250 for unlicenced dogs

Langley’s local animal shelter is alert dog parents to get their furry friends licensed before Feb. 1 to avoid a fee increase and potential fine.

Dog owners failing to obtain a licence can be fined $250 as per the animal control bylaw, said Sarah Jones, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

While the Township and the City have separate fee structures, residents of both municipalities can register for a licence through LAPS – online or in-person. Alternatively, people can log in to the website of their respective municipalities.

A dog licence, according to Jones, is essential for a pet’s protection because it provides an easily identifiable dog tag, which LAPS members use to reunite stray dogs with their rightful owners.

LAPS is encouraging new pet owners to register their dogs through its ‘free ride home’ initiative. “If animal control officers find a dog running loose, we will drive the dog home as long as it has its valid 2022 licence,” Jones explained.

The Township of Langley said that the licensing fees help them provide funding care for more than 1,400 animals annually at the LAPS shelter, based in Aldergrove.

The City of Langley, too, encourages residents to get their dogs registered.

“If your dog is lost, their tag will be the fastest way to find them,” said the city.

Deadline to register a dog in Langley is Feb. 1. Langley Animal Protection Society's Sarah Jones said licensing helps them reunite pets with rightful owners.
