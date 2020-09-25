Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Federated Co-op says members should not be concerned after private Mountain Equipment sale

Jack Nicholson, Otter Co-op’s CEO, will always remain in Aldergrove to serve the community

The sale of Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) to a Los Angeles-based private investment firm has sparked concerns over the future of other similar business models, including clients and owners of Aldergrove-based Otter Co-op.

MEC was started in 1971 by mountain climbers looking to source and distribute gear; members joined with a fee but owned part of the venture, which helped drive the direction of the business.

The Vancouver-based company said the transition from a co-operative structure to a subsidiary of Kingswood Capital Management is needed to ensure a stable future for the business.

Federated Co-operative Limited released a statement on Thursday, noting that they are saddened by that announcement and that there are no plans for them to ever sell in a similar manner.

“Being a co-op doesn’t guarantee that we’ll thrive, but it also doesn’t mean that we’ll stumble,” the statement read. “It has been an incredibly challenging year for co-operatives, as it has been for all businesses, but we are continuing to earn our members’ loyalty by staying true to our values and being here to serve our communities when it matters most.”

The Co-op brand is used by a network of retail co-operative associations across Western Canada, with more than 160 local Co-ops with 1.9 million members that make up the Co-operative Retailing System.

Associations are independent organizations owned by their members, who democratically elect a local board of directors to govern the business.

Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op, said he is not sure how the MEC sale even occurred as quickly as it did, but that the Co-op will always be there to serve it’s members.

“I love the model because everything stays right here,” Nicholson told the Aldergrove Star. “Your money is not going somewhere far away like Texas or Toronto; it’s right here where it will stay in the community because we are here to serve the community.”

READ MORE: Mountain Equipment Co-op to be sold to private corporation

Otter Co-op was founded in 1922, is headquartered at 248th Street and Fraser Highway, and has roughly 53,000 members.

“We still believe that we’re stronger together because that’s what Co-ops are all about. We remain confident in our commitment to serving your communities.,” the statement continued. “To put it plainly, we’re committed to remaining a co-operative.”

A MEC outlet in located in Willowbrook at 6121 200th St.

More info on the local Co-op can be found at www.otterco-op.crs/sites/otter.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Accident at 27nd Street and 28th Avenue in Aldergrove reignites crosswalk safety concerns
Next story
VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Langley woman’s Halloween spirit

Just Posted

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Langley woman’s Halloween spirit

Tanya Reid posted a pair of videos offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

Langley Field Naturalists offer free zoom presentations

Group, focused on conservation and education, meet on the third Thursday of each month

Federated Co-op says members should not be concerned after private Mountain Equipment sale

Jack Nicholson, Otter Co-op’s CEO, will always remain in Aldergrove to serve the community

ELECTION: Cheryl Wiens is seeking BC Green nomination for Langley East

Snap provincial election is set for Oct. 24

Accident at 27nd Street and 28th Avenue in Aldergrove reignites crosswalk safety concerns

Township made motion to install stoplight at the problem intersection last March

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Most Read