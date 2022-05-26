Festival of the Bees returns to Langley Demonstration Garden

Festival of the Bees will return to the Langley Demonstration Garden on Saturday, May 28.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors to the garden in the 21200-block of Fraser Hwy. can explore the wild world of bees and pollination, invited Garden Programs Coordinator Alexandra Falconer.
“Meet a variety of bee-wise folks who will educate and inspire,” Falconer said.
“Wear a costume! Bees, butterflies, flowers, and other springtime costumes are encouraged.”
The free, kid-friendly event will include beeswax candle making, seed bomb creating, bee house making, a plant sale, a seed swap, face painting and more.
Event will take place rain or shine, with plenty of covered space. No registration required.
The garden was established more than a quarter-century ago by the Township of Langley in partnership with the Langley Environmental Partners Society, to teach residents chemical-free and WaterWise tips and techniques for keeping gardens and yards thriving and healthy for people, wildlife and the environment.
The garden is located at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21559 Fraser Hwy.
To register for workshop, email garden@leps.bc.ca or call 604.546.0344.
For more information, visit leps.bc.ca/education.
