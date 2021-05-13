Fibromyalgia Well Spring founder honoured with provincial community award

Cheryl Young of Aldergrove earned the distinction through the B.C. Achievement Foundation

Cheryl Young was a community award recipient for her work in Aldergrove to raise funds and awareness for Fibromyalgia. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove’s Cheryl Young is one of B.C.’s community award recipients for 2021.

Twenty-five winners were named this month by Premier John Horgan and Anne Giardini, chair of the BC Achievement Foundation, marking the 18th offering of the program.

“This year’s community awardees are, without exception, remarkable British Columbians who have strengthened their communities during challenging times,” Horgan said. “As a result of their commitments to causes beyond themselves, they have ensured that B.C. is a better province for all of us.”

Young is the founder and executive director of the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation, an organization that she initiated in the absence of any organization or group focused on people with Fibromyalgia.

She typically donates 2,000 hours annually to the cause while battling Fibromyalgia herself; an often-misunderstood disease that can be both emotionally and physically debilitating.

Her biggest accomplishments for the organization include a supportive work program and the supportive living program; two initiatives that support sufferers by giving them flexible work opportunities and secure living arrangements.

Young also led the Walk to Banff, a significant fundraising endeavour in 2016, and met with community leaders, supporters and sufferers in an effort to raise the level of awareness about Fibromyalgia.

The Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation has had their thrift shop in Aldergrove for just about three-and-a-half years now, but the non-profit may have to find a new location since the owners of their building at 2978 272nd St have decided to sell.

Ann Blaauw from Langley was also among the 25 recipients, which are nominated by other community members.

A retired poultry and cranberry farmer, Blaauw’s donations to Sunny Hill Health Centre’s patio at BC Children’s Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital’s new emergency department, Langley Hospice Society, and Trinity Western University earned her the distinction.

Together, she and TWU have created the Blaauw Eco Forest, preserving a pristine conservation area for Langley visitors and residents to enjoy and learn from.

People can see the full list of winners at the BC Achievement Foundation

