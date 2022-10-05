Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation receives its first ever grant

Funding will help the organization provide food hampers to those in need

MICHAEL RUBIN PHOTO Langley City councillor Gayle Martin (fifth from left) joined Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation founder Cheryl Young (second from left) at a Fibromyalgia Awareness Walk.

Langley’s Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation has received a $1,500 grant money from SurreyCares Community Foundation under Food For Everyone Fund.

This fund was established to increase food security in Surrey and to reduce hunger. The Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation, which was established to create public awareness about the chronic disorder, plans to put the funding towards food hampers for their clients.

Cheryl Young, executive director of the foundation, thanked the SurreyCares community for the support and added that the money was much needed.

“As inflation continues to take its toll on everyone, there is a great need for food hampers,” Young explained.

SurreyCare’s executive director Christine Buttkus shared that her organization has seen a “significant” increase in the number of grant requests for food security programming.

“Our hope is that this fund will bring the community together to provide much-needed support for community members in need of food security. This is already being achieved through this first grant,” Buttkus added.

KD Khairah, the founder of the Food For Everyone Fund and a SurreyCares community cabinet member, said the intention behind starting a food security-focused fund was to support community kitchens and other low-barrier programming.

“We wanted to ensure that the fund goal is met.”

To donate to the Food For Everyone Fund, people can visit surreycares.org

.

