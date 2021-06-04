Field to Fork challenge returns to get young cooks creating

4-H BC hosts contest for kids to submit BC grown recipes and cooking videos for cash prizes

Langley 4-H junior member, Juliet, participated in Field to Fork Challenge this past year. (Aldergrove Star files)

Attention all young cooks!

4-H BC, BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC), and the BC Ministry of Agriculture have launched the second annual Field to Fork Challenge.

BC youth are invited to enter the Challenge and submit B.C. grown recipes and cooking videos for a chance to win cash prizes totalling $6,400.

In addition to winning cash prizes, top-placing entrants will have the chance to attend the Field to Fork Challenge Virtual Conference on Nov. 13, 2021.

Conference attendees will cook B.C. grown recipes under the expert instruction of Chef Trevor Randle, take virtual farm tours, and learn about BC agriculture from farmers in the field.

Recipes from top-placing entrants will also be featured in the Field to Fork Challenge Recipe book, to be available in print and online for all to enjoy.

Last year’s Field to Fork Challenge saw participants have a chance to cook and form an appreciation for locally-grown agriculture.

Entrants created an array of recipes from “hungry hiker skillet” to “turkey stuffed zucchini boats” to “rhubarb strawberry pie.”

Aleda Welch, 4-H BC manager, said the organization is excited to build on the success of last year’s challenge.

“This year, along with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, we’ve expanded the challenge to all BC students in grades 4 to 12, so even more young people can experience the joy of the cooking with B.C. foods,” Welch said.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, echoed the comments from Welch.

“This event is a fun and exciting way to encourage youth to get in the kitchen and get creative with BC ingredients. Agriculture is a part of all our daily lives,” Popham explained. “Whether you’re a farmer, a chef or just love enjoying fresh local produce during a meal, agriculture is all around us.”

READ MORE: Getting through the pandemic: how a Langley 4-H club has adapted

Field to Fork Challenge registration details at www.4hbc.ca and www.bcaitc.ca.

Submissions judged under the following categories:

• 4-H BC Junior Members (born 2008-2011) – Enter June 2 to August 31, 2021

• 4-H BC Senior Members (born 2001-2007) – Enter June 2 to August 31, 2021

• BC Junior-Level Students (grades 4-7) – Enter June 2 to September 30, 2021

• BC Senior-Level Students (grades 8-12) – Enter June 2 to September 30, 2021

Winners will be selected based on recipe choices, use of BC ingredients, evidence of thorough study, food and kitchen safety, and presentation.

AgricultureAldergroveLangley