Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset were out flying upwards of 50 flags in Bedford Landing on a rainy Saturday morning.

The flags were placed at 22960 Jenny Lewis Avenue – raised in time for the nightly 7 p.m. celebration honoring essential workers.

Helga Carter, a flag program committee member, said the Rotary club planned to launch its flag program this May – but it has since been postponed until the summer.

The program will give Langley residents the opportunity to have a full-size Canadian flag placed on their property for three statutory holiday weekends to show national pride.

Another Victoria-area Rotary Club donated 50 flags for the program, but Carter said the passion from her neighbour in Bedford Landing led to another idea in the meantime.

“My neighbour has speakers where he always plays music at 7 p.m. He even plays clapping and cheering to encourage others on the street,” Carter said. “He’s been playing Celtic music in honour of Nova Scotia lately, but he always plays O Canada.”

She said Jenny Lewis Avenue, which is divided by a small park and marshland, is filled every night with people clapping, banging pots and pans – one girl even playing her trombone.

The flags are lined up on the sidewalk and are meant to inspire others and honour health care and front line workers for their hard and brave work.

Weather permitting, Carter said the flags will likely remain along Jenny Lewis Avenue for the time being.

READ MORE: Rotarians honour Langley’s essential workers with Canadian flags

People are welcome to attend the flag raising or take part in the nightly 7 p.m. celebration – as long as they are adhering to social distancing rules – or come see them at another time.

For more information about the Flag program, please visit http://langleycentralsunset.ca/flag-program.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyRotary