Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honour health care workers

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset were out flying upwards of 50 flags in Bedford Landing on a rainy Saturday morning.

The flags were placed at 22960 Jenny Lewis Avenue – raised in time for the nightly 7 p.m. celebration honoring essential workers.

Helga Carter, a flag program committee member, said the Rotary club planned to launch its flag program this May – but it has since been postponed until the summer.

The program will give Langley residents the opportunity to have a full-size Canadian flag placed on their property for three statutory holiday weekends to show national pride.

Another Victoria-area Rotary Club donated 50 flags for the program, but Carter said the passion from her neighbour in Bedford Landing led to another idea in the meantime.

“My neighbour has speakers where he always plays music at 7 p.m. He even plays clapping and cheering to encourage others on the street,” Carter said. “He’s been playing Celtic music in honour of Nova Scotia lately, but he always plays O Canada.”

She said Jenny Lewis Avenue, which is divided by a small park and marshland, is filled every night with people clapping, banging pots and pans – one girl even playing her trombone.

The flags are lined up on the sidewalk and are meant to inspire others and honour health care and front line workers for their hard and brave work.

Weather permitting, Carter said the flags will likely remain along Jenny Lewis Avenue for the time being.

READ MORE: Rotarians honour Langley’s essential workers with Canadian flags

People are welcome to attend the flag raising or take part in the nightly 7 p.m. celebration – as long as they are adhering to social distancing rules – or come see them at another time.

For more information about the Flag program, please visit http://langleycentralsunset.ca/flag-program.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 411 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Selection is in, Fraser Valley football star becomes a Steeler

Chase Claypool joins the NFL and is heading to Pittsburgh following Friday’s NFL Draft pick

Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honour health care workers

VIDEO: Betty Gilbert staff rush to get toilet paper to fellow teacher in humorous video

The Aldergrove school created the video to bring smiles to students and their families on Monday

‘This is our fight’: Nurses bond

Health-care workers deal with stress and anxiety, but take strength from each other, community

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Family appeal to skilled backcountry users to join Fraser Canyon search for missing woman

Mountaineers, rock climbers, miners, hunters, trappers needed to search remote area near Spuzzum

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Most Read