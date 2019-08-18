Fighting cancer with beer

Clover Valley Beer Festival hosts 2500 guests and raises $5908 for B.C. Cancer Foundation

Last weekend saw the return of the Clover Valley Beer Fest, spilling from Cloverdale into Langley this year with a kickoff party at Sammy J’s Grill and Bar.

Festival organizers say more than 2,500 people attended the event, which featured more than 86 beers and ciders available for sampling from 40 breweries at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre.

The Ruscheinski Brothers, otherwise known as The Property Twins, partnered with Gibbons Whistler to put the event on and raise money to fight cancer.

Grimm’s Fine Foods BBQ raised $1308 while Sammy J’s served up grilled cheese sandwiches for donation, earning an additional $2100.

Gibbon’s contributed $2500 with those proceeds coming from weekend ticket and beer sales.

In total, $5908 was raised from Clover Valley, which will be donated to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

Read More: Beer bash raises bucks to beat cancer

As for the beer, reigning champ, Yellow Dog Brewery, was crowned Heavyweight Champ and 2019 Best in Fest Winner. The People’s Choice award went to new brewery Camp Beer Co., to open this fall.

The twins, Chris and Jamie, also throw the Long Table Christmas Gala and the annual Cloverdale music festival Gone Country to raise funds every year. The latter has raised over $3 million for cancer charities.

