TONIGHT: Final night of Fort Langley Night Market

Tonight, Oct. 8, is the last night of local market

After a busy summer the Fort Langley Night Market is hosting it’s final event Friday.

This year was the inaugural year of the local market located on 9166 Glover Rd.

The market is hosted by the Eric Woodward Foundation and the foundation’s Fort Langley Projects, a non-profit organization that uses donations to support Fort Langley’s improvements and charitable causes.

The night market was a great outdoor event for the whole community, said Eric Woodward, foundation namesake and Township of Langley councillor.

“It was great for the community to come back together, after a long year and a half for everyone,” Woodward added. “People being outside and mingling with their neighbours in a safe outdoor setting has been great.”

From July 30 to tonight’s (Friday) final market night, the event has seen live local music from Doug Brookswood and Neil Harnett, lawn games and multiple food and beer vendors, including Rail and River Bistro, The Real Patty Co., Babas House and more.

Woodward explained the event was very popular in the community.

“It’s tough to know the total number of people that came, as people come and go, but any given time, there’s definitely been a sizable number of people on the site and that’s been great to see,” he said.

With the success of the night market, Woodward and Fort Langley Project may plan more events in the next few weeks.

“For right now, we’re going to get through the market and we’ll decide if we’re going to do anything with the remainder of the calendar year, probably within the next few weeks,” Woodward said.

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, a decision has not yet been made about the night market returning next year, Woodward added.

Profit made from the night market goes back into Fort Langley Projects to continue the improvement of the fort.

Tonight’s final market will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

