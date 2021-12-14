Final week of renovations on home of Aldergrove woman battling cancer

Charity issues call for volunteers to help complete ‘Shower Sydney With Love’ project

An ambitious home renovation project for an Aldergrove woman battling cancer is nearing completion.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Sydney Stenburg will move back into a transformed basement suite in her parent’s house.

Stenburg, 26, has an inoperable form of clival chordoma, a rare and malignant type of spinal cancer.

With an increased need for palliative care, Sydney and husband Cam moved into the unfinished basement of parents Ken and Corinna Wiebe’s Aldergrove home.

A crew of volunteers led by Langley-based LifeApp has been carrying out renovations as one of the charity’s “Live Love Well” projects.

Originally, the goal was to have Sydney return to her new home on Monday, Dec. 13, but that had to be changed, explained LifeApp’s Teresa Penner.

“It’s been pushed to the 21st because the scope has definitely increased,” Penner told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’ve had some real challenges in the back yard because we are trying to pour a patio. The front yard is torn up.”

On Tuesday, LifeApp made an appeal for volunteers to help with the final week of work.

“We need as many volunteers as are willing and able to help us bring this project to completion and Sydney back home,” Penner said.

Work includes:

• All week: cleaning inside, scraping floors, sanding trims, and general clean up.

• Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: yard work and landscaping.

• Saturday, Sunday Monday: electricians needed.

• Saturday, Sunday Monday: final paint touch ups.

• Saturday, Sunday Monday: total cleaning for move in and staging.

• Sunday Evening 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: loading moving trucks and take furnishings to site.

“Your help will make a big difference,” Penner said.

Anyone interested in helping can call her at 604-825-2223

Meanwhile, the “Shower Sydney With Love” GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $45,000 of a $75,000 target so far.

