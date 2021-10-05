Find fall vibes during The Greater Vancouver Zoo’s fall scavenger hunt

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting a month long event with fall activities seven days a week.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting a month long event from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. (Cody Gampe/Special to The Star)

People are transitioning from summer activities to fall activities.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is inviting the community to a month full of fall activities for the whole family.

The team wanted to bring pumpkin spice vibes to life with a month long, fall event, Cody Gampe, marketing manager, explained.

“We wanted to get the fall vibes going with the straw bails and pumpkins,” said Gampe.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 there will be pumpkins, gourds and fall items throughout the 120-acre park at 5028 264th St.

For the fall event, the train that tours the grounds has turned into a fall themed, spooky ride.

A big part of the event is the scavenger hunt. People will be greeted with scavenger hunt cards. There will be nine pumpkins spread out between nine different animal enclosures, and once a pumpkin is found, players cross it off their cards.

Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a $10 gift card. One grand prize winner will be chosen for a behind-the-scenes tour with either the grizzly bears or the red pandas.

There is a photo display booth set up for anyone wanting to pose for a family photo.

“So far we’ve had tons of people coming out for the activities, the photo display and the scavenger hunt are super popular,” added Gampe.

The scavenger hunt and train ride are open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every Saturday and Sunday, there will be face painting. This event may be cancelled due to weather conditions and is cash only.

For face painting, staff will be contract tracing, as it is not possible to social distance.

“We’re going above and beyond anywhere people can’t distance. Outside we aren’t checking QR codes but for things like face painting, where people have to be in close contact, we want to make it safe,” said Gampe.

As the event is outdoors, people participating in the scavenger hunt and train ride do not need proof of vaccination.

Tickets can be bought online or in person. It is $30 for people aged 18 to 64, $23 for people aged three to 17 and 65 plus and $25 for students with a valid student ID.

People must purchase train tickets separately. It is $27 for people aged 18 to 64, $20 for people aged three to 17 and 65 plus and $22 for students.

The parking lot is paid parking which, is $8 for the day.

