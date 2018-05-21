‘Find Your Fit’ at Aldergrove career event

Students and general community sessions set for Aldergrove Secondary

The general public is invited to explore career options alongside Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) students next week.

The WorkBC Find Your Fit tour is coming to ACSS on Monday and Tuesday, May 28-29.

It’s an interactive event in which youths Grade 5 and up can try the skills they’ll need for different careers in demand in this region and across the province. The hands-o program will help youths apply real-life experiences to their career planning.

There is no cost for this event.

Students and teachers only are invited to the first session on Monday, May 28 and Tuesday, May 29 from 8:35 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. at ACSS.

Parents of students and community members are invited to the special after-school session on Monday, May 28 from 3:15 to 7 p.m.

For more information see the website https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour.aspx

Previous story
New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth
Next story
VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Aldergrove family ecstatic over child’s recovery

Jaylene Prime and her family ‘pays back’ with juvenile arthritis fundraiser

VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

Crowds pack the streets to view 96th annual edition of annual march

Video: house fire in Langley Township

Monday morning fire spread from house to trees

Fire at abandoned home for second time in over a month

Crews called out early Monday morning to blaze in Abbotsford

New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

Piece led by group passionate about youth development and promoting the arts

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

McPhee in boxing spotlight

‘Turmoil on 200th’ Pro Am Boxing event at Langley Events Centre

Fraser Valley Symphony ends 34th season

‘Romantic Rendezvous’ features Michelle Mares on piano on June 2

‘Find Your Fit’ at Aldergrove career event

Students and general community sessions set for Aldergrove Secondary

Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

Carleton Stevens, 37, is charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

Most Read