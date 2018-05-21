‘Find Your Fit’ at Aldergrove career event

The general public is invited to explore career options alongside Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) students next week.

The WorkBC Find Your Fit tour is coming to ACSS on Monday and Tuesday, May 28-29.

It’s an interactive event in which youths Grade 5 and up can try the skills they’ll need for different careers in demand in this region and across the province. The hands-o program will help youths apply real-life experiences to their career planning.

There is no cost for this event.

Students and teachers only are invited to the first session on Monday, May 28 and Tuesday, May 29 from 8:35 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. at ACSS.

Parents of students and community members are invited to the special after-school session on Monday, May 28 from 3:15 to 7 p.m.

For more information see the website https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour.aspx