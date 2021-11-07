Firefighters collect $30,000 to help those living with muscular dystrophy

In the past 21 years, the Township fire department has raised more than $500,000 for the cause

Justin Shayler (right) and Kyle Power outside Save-on Foods in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Township of Langley firefighters raised $30,000 during the course of two days for their annual boot drive for muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters Kyle Power and Justin Shayler spent Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, outside Save-On Foods in Aldergrove. It was one of multiple locations set up around the Township.

“We’ve been doing this fundraiser for a number of years, and we’re really proud of the work that’s been done,” said Power.

Muscular Dystrophy is a term used to describe more than 160 neuro-muscular disorders characterized by progressive deterioration of muscle strength.

For the past 16 years, the Township of Langley fire department has partnered with Muscular Dystrophy Canada to raise money for programs and services for individuals affected by neuro-muscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

During those 16 years, the local firefighters have raised $474,000 for muscular dystrophy programs, said Nick Short, a director with the Township of Langley Firefighters Chartiable Society.

“Our donation this year will officially bring us over the $500,000 mark.,” said Short.

He noted that last year Langley Township firefighters were the top donating fire department in the province, and B.C. was the top giving province in Canada.

PAST COVERAGE: Langley Township firefighters present $44,000 cheque to Muscular Dystrophy

MORE: Langley Township firefighters raise $44,000 for muscular dystrophy

.

firefightersLangley Township