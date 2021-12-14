Firefighters dogs and cats help raise funds for good causes in Langley

Langley Township firefighters posed with their pets for the annual calendar that benefits the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society and LAPS. (Jhim Burwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township’s firefighters and their pets are helping raise money for good causes again this holiday season, with their annual calendar – and providing a perfect gift idea for those last-minute shoppers.

The Firefighter & Pet Calendar features Township firefighters, along with their dogs and cats.

The calendar photos mostly went off without a hitch, said firefighter Michael Thorpe.

One of the firefighters brought in his cat, and it wasn’t terribly happy about the photo shoot process. Thorpe said that the firefighter wound up pretty scratched up by the end of the day.

Other than that, it was a smooth process of creating another calendar that will help both the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society and their partner, the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

The two societies split the proceeds from sales of the calendar every year, with the printing costs covered by ads in the calendar, said Thorpe.

The calendars cost just $10 each and are available at the following locations:

• Otter Co-op

• Ace Walnut Grove

• Shoppers Drug Mart in Murrayville

• LAPS Office

• Shoppers Drug Mart at 64th Avenue and 200th Street

• Small Creatures Pet Clinic

• London Drugs Langley

• Well Seasoned

