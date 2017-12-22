Langley Township firefighter Nicholas Johnston unpacked treats for the annual Candy Cane Run with Santa at the Murrayville fire hall in 2016. The event returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 23. Langley Times file photo.

Firefighters, Santa visit Murrayville neighbourhoods Dec. 23

Annual Candy Cane Run collects donations for Langley Food Bank

The paid-call firefighters from Hall 6 (Murrayville) will be helping Santa hand out candy and collect donations on Saturday, Dec. 23 in the annual Candy Cane Run.

The firefighters, fire trucks and Santa will start at Hall 6 (22170 50 Ave.) at 10 a.m. and make their way around Murravyville neighbourhoods (see map below).

They’ll be singing Christmas songs as they walk down 223 Street, south of Fraser Highway, towards Old Yale Road and Monahan Court.

Santa and the firefighters will also be visiting neighbourhoods between 214 Street and 50 Avenue, and many townhouse complexes, including Murrayville Glen, Winchester, Murray’s Landing and Kinsmen Country Village.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be graciously accepted, and will go to the Langley Food Bank.

Route map for Hall 6 Candy Cane Run by TOL Firefighters’ Charities on plotaroute.com


