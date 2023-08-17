First adults only Groove & Grub Festival coming to Aldergrove

Jodi Steeves is organizing an adults only annual event on Saturday, Aug. 26

oOties mini donuts is partaking in the first annual Aldergrove Groove & Grub Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Black Press Media files)

Aldergrove is about to get groovy for the neighbourhood’s first Groove & Grub Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Realtor Jodi Steeves is organizing the festival with support from local businesses including Janda Group, Veronica’s Perogies, End of the Roll Langley – among others.

The festival will have live music, a dance floor, mini donuts, margarita slushies, and a beer garden. Visitors must be 19 years or older to participate.

“We have had 14 family events to date over the past five years, from annual community garage sales to annual Easter celebrations with free hot mini donuts, and annual pumpkin or donut giveaways, and we have been brainstorming to host an adult event for a few years now,” Steeves explained.

Live music will be performed by Incognito featuring Nadine States who sings rock and roll and soul. A Tina Turner tribute will also be given.

Food vendors on site will be Veronica’s Perogies, Brick Alley Bistro, Mr. Taco, and Ooties Hot Mini Donuts.

A silent auction table will be on display with a barbecue lunch cooked by Kevin Legge “BIG DOG” for 50 people with a value of $1,250, and Veronica Cave will cook a Ukrainian dinner at the buyer’s home for six people for a value of $250, among many other items.

Expenses for the first year of an event are higher due to signage costs, marketing, and unknowns, so the total cost is about $11,500, Steeves said.

The goal is to raise between $2,000 and $3,000 for the Aldergrove Food Bank and the Rotary Starfish backpack program.

“Liquor sales, the silent auction, and sponsorship will help cover the costs so 100 per cent of the donations at the door will go directly to the charities,” she said. “As the festival grows, so will the sponsorship opportunities.”

Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies owner Veronica Cave is offering a Ukrainian dinner for six people to the highest bidder at the silent auction in the first Aldergrove Groove & Grub Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Langley Advance Times files)

Entry is by donation with cash, debit, or credit. Any donations $20 or more will receive a free famous Aldergrove Milsean Shoppe chocolate bar.

Activities start at 5 and go until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Aldergrove Plaza located on the corner of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

“We are encouraging the community to walk on down with their lawn chair and blanket as it could get cooler later in the evening,” Steeves said.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove car show flooded with requests for non-existent In-N-Out Burger tickets

IN OTHER NEWS: Cooling centres open in Langley during heat wave

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.