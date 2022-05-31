First annual ‘Seamus Stroll’ honours memory of Langley City teen

Father of Seamus Gee is raising money for Foundry Langley

With online actions, raffles, and other fundraisers, Langley City’s Mike Gee has already raised $10,000 for Foundry Langley – all in memory of his late son Seamus – which he presented on May 25.

But more is on the way.

On Sunday, June 5, Gee intends to add to that total with the first annual “Seamus stroll” at Campbell Valley Regional Park.

It is the latest initiative by the Seamus Gee Legacy Project named after his 16-year-old son, who died on Oct. 27, 2019.

Funds raised by the project have also gone to create trade bursaries for young people and supplied Christmas hampers to people in need.

“Since losing Seamus, I’ve found it therapeutic helping others,” Mike told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s just my goal to raise money and awareness about Foundry.”

He said the facility will provide much-needed mental health services for young people who are struggling.

“They need help.”

People can take part as a team, or donate online or bring donations on the day of the event, Gee said.

To take part, or to get more information, visit the Facebook event page, “Seamus’ Stroll For A Stronger Community Supporting Foundry Langley,” or email seamusgeelegacyproject@gmail.com.

Foundry Langley is expected to open at 20618 Eastleigh Cres., in Langley City, in June, providing services to young people 12-24 years old, along with their supporters and family members.

Foundry Langley will focus on early intervention, bringing mental health, substance use, peer support, primary care (physical and sexual health) and social services in a single place.

