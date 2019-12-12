First ever Dream Christmas Market in Fort Langley opens with ‘line-up out the door’

More than $20,000 was raised for City Dream Centre

The first ever Dream Christmas Market raised more than $20,000 for City Dream Centre (CDC) on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The holiday celebration, held at Fort Langley Community Hall, featured a variety of local vendors selling seasonal wares from apparel to decor.

A brunch, open only to ticket holders, began the festivities before doors were opened to the public.

The hall was completely decked out with inspiration from the market’s theme “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

Kelly Voros, executive administrator for CDC, said the event was a great success.

READ MORE: Langley business owners dream up a new charitable Christmas event

”Everything about it was stunningly beautiful and over $20,000 was raised for City Dream Centre,” Voros explained. “We started the day with a ladies brunch and then opened the market to the public at 1:30 p.m., entrance by donation. There was a lineup to get it! We were so blessed.”

CDC is a non-profit which aims to support the underprivileged and vulnerable citizens in Greater Vancouver.

“We have a 3-chair mobile dental unit and we facilitate adopt-a-school programs and do educational work in prisons,” Voros said. “Our hope is to be able to share our vision and reach someone who needs help all over the Lower Mainland.”

Organizers say they also hope to make the Dream Christmas Market an annual event.

Cranberries Naturally, MH Home Home, Lazy One Canada, Peridot Shoppe, Floralista, Aimee B. Apparel, Reward Studio Fitness, HOGA Yoga Mats Fitness, Watermelon Tree, Asmar Equestrian, Brunette, Maven Jewelry, Bagheera Boutique, and Simply Delish all took part as vendors.

